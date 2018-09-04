– The Sun News
Home / National / Only credible convention can make PDP avoid crisis – Jimi Agbaje
CONVENTION

Only credible convention can make PDP avoid crisis – Jimi Agbaje

— 4th September 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate in the 2015 elections, in Lagos State, Dr. Olujimi Agbaje, on Monday, advocated the need for the conduct of free, fair and credible PDP  convention ahead of the 2019 general elections.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor Dickson on Media Relations, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted Agbaje as having stated this when he paid a condolence visit to Governor Seriake Dickson, in his Toru Orua country home, on Monday.

Agbaje said if the accreditation of delegates, voting and the entire process of the convention were transparent and credible, it would not give room for conflicts and rancour within the party.

On the issue of the many presidential aspirants within the PDP, Dr. Agbaje, said the beauty of democracy was about making choices among those presenting themselves for elective positions.

READ ALSO: Why Buhari won’t assent to Electoral Bill – Presidency

He stressed that members of the party are not losing sleep over the number of candidates as they all looking forward to a peaceful, free, fair and transparent convention.

His words, “Democracy is about choices. What normally creates a problem is when people feel the process isn’t fair. If for example, on the day of  the convention, accreditation goes well, there is no contest about who the delegates are and then people go out to vote peacefully, then the exercise will be seen to be free and fair.

“The idea of having many aspirants is good for our democracy. I don’t think we should lose sleep if there are many aspirants.”

Agbaje who described the death of Mrs. Dickson as painful in view of the close relationship that existed between her and her children including the governor urged him to be consoled by the fact that the late Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson lived an exemplary life.

Describing Governor Dickson as a friend and a good party leader, he expressed gratitude for his invaluable contributions towards promoting internal democracy within the PDP, particularly the supportive role he played during his governorship election in 2015.

 

