FG, Ogun sign MoU to complete Ota regional water scheme

The Federal Government and the Ogun State Government, on Tuesday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the  completion of the abandoned Ota Regional Water Supply Project.

They also signed agreement on Partnership for Expanded Water Supply, Sanitation and Hygiene (PEWASH).

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, noted that the water project, which was started in 1988 had suffered delays due to neglect by  previous administrations.

He also attributed the delay to lack of approval for right of ways for the water transmission pipeline by the Ogun State government.

The minister explained that the Federal Government had so far expended about N811m on the project.

The water project, when completed, according to Adamu, would deliver about 15 million litres of potable water per day to residents of Ota, Ijoko and environs.

“This MoU, which is in accordance with the spirit of President Buhari’s administration of providing critical infrastructure for the good of Nigerians, will enable the FG and the state government to work together towards speedy execution and completion of the commercially viable project,” he said.

He, however, PEWASH agreement was meant to accelerate access to water supply, sanitation and hygiene in all the rural areas in the state, adding “Ogun is the first state where such agreement is signed”.

In his remarks, Governor Ibikunle Amosun, described the development as a ‘testimony’ to the commitment of the state government to seek ways of making life more comfortable and abundant for the residents of Ogun State.

He noted that the scheme when completed, would  improve the living standard and the economic status of the residents of Ota and also  attract more investors into the communities with increased capacity for revenue generation.

He urged the residents of Ota and its environs to take ownership of the water scheme after rehabilitation and the entire people of the state to embrace the PEWASH programme.

Chairman, Board of Directors of Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (ORBDA), Sola Lawal, pledged technical support for the success of the project.

