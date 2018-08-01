– The Sun News
PEACE WALK

Those wanting to rupture peace won’t laugh last – Adesina

— 1st August 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that those who want to rupture the existing peace in different parts of the country will not have the last laugh.

Adesina stated this when he received members of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ikoyi, and the Orji Kalu Foundation, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, as part of a Peace Rally.

According to the Presidential spokesman, “For those working against peace in our country, I have news for them. They will never win. Nigeria will have peace, and if the evildoers don’t settle for peace, that peace will be attained without them.

“Whether they like it or not, peace will return to Nigeria, despite the difficult times we are passing through now.”

Adesina commended the peace marchers for their initiative, noting that the quest for peace was very dear to the heart of the President, “and no matter what the people say, we will get to that peaceful shore in this country.”

He added, “Diversity should be a source of strength, rather than a centrifugal force.”

READ ALSO: Kwara Assembly probes member over alleged fraud

He stated that ethnicity, religion, language, and political differences needed not lead to animosities and shedding of innocent people’s bloods.

Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Orji Kalu, one of the brains behind the Peace Walk, said if peace would be possible in Nigeria, Nigerians must see themselves as brothers and sisters.

Represented by Hon. Demian Igbokwe, who read a prepared text titled ‘Peace is Possible in Nigeria,’ Kalu lamented that the country had, over the years, been in the grips of ethno-religious crises, agitations, hatred, distress, insecurity, disunity, violence, hardship and general failure.

“Peace is not just a word, it is an act. It is not enough to talk about peace, one must believe in it. And it is not enough to believe in it, one must act on it,” Kalu stated.

The former Abia State governor also called for a massive enlightenment on the values of peaceful co-existence, adding that everyone must be involved in security, and there must be synergy among security agencies, Deputy Director, State House Media Department, Abiodun Oladunjoye said, in a statement.

2 Comments

  Agbogashi 1st August 2018 at 11:36 am
    Reply

    Where is the peace this man is talking about when the administration of his principal has murdered sleep in all spheres of the nation.

  Ezekiel Okeke 1st August 2018 at 12:08 pm
    Reply

    God given Victory is the natives who are fighting and who has died for Peace in this natives territory. Peace which is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. Peace which is only under Democratic society of this territory natives in which this territory natives has Democratic Capacity to choose the best among the natives to handle their affairs. Democracy which is the basis of Unity of this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Democracy which is Freedom of choice, not Force with the gun etc. Peace which must be achieved with the Sword and defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Any this territory native who do not join the Revolution now with the Sword under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

BAGUDU

Gov. Bagudu weeps over ‘chronic’ poverty in Kebbi

— 1st August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, on Wednesday, was in tears over the level of poverty and underdevelopment among the people of the state. Governor Bagudu, who could not hold back his emotions, while speaking with journalists, noted that he was usually disturbed seeing people of the state wallowing in poverty because…

  • SCIENCE

    Science Ministry proposes establishment of 2 new agencies

    — 1st August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has perfected plans to set up two new agencies in addition to the 17 existing ones. This was disclosed by the Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu, in Abuja, during the official inauguration of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for its establishment. The two new agencies proposed to be setup…

  • PANGOLIN

    FG investigates alleged trafficking of Pangolin Scales to Japan

    — 1st August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has initiated investigations into the seizure by the Japanese Customs Service‎ of about 7,100 kilograms of Pangolin Scales alleged to have originated from Nigeria. Minister of State for Environment, ‎Ibrahim Usman Jibril, made this known while reacting to a media report on the seized items which was said to…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari presides over FEC meeting

    — 1st August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting which has Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and quite a number of members in attendance, started at few minutes after 11:00a.m. The opening prayer (Muslim) was said by the…

  • BENUE

    Benue youth group condemns impeachment move against Ortom

    — 1st August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A group, the Benue Youth Alliance For Ortom (BYAFO) 2019, has condemned what they described as the ‘rascality’ exhibited by security agencies that supposedly backed eight lawmakers in an attempted impeachment move against Governor Samuel Ortom. In a statement signed by National Coordinator of the group, Iorliam Shija and made available to…

