Those wanting to rupture peace won’t laugh last – Adesina

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has said that those who want to rupture the existing peace in different parts of the country will not have the last laugh.

Adesina stated this when he received members of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Ikoyi, and the Orji Kalu Foundation, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, as part of a Peace Rally.

According to the Presidential spokesman, “For those working against peace in our country, I have news for them. They will never win. Nigeria will have peace, and if the evildoers don’t settle for peace, that peace will be attained without them.

“Whether they like it or not, peace will return to Nigeria, despite the difficult times we are passing through now.”

Adesina commended the peace marchers for their initiative, noting that the quest for peace was very dear to the heart of the President, “and no matter what the people say, we will get to that peaceful shore in this country.”

He added, “Diversity should be a source of strength, rather than a centrifugal force.”

He stated that ethnicity, religion, language, and political differences needed not lead to animosities and shedding of innocent people’s bloods.

Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Orji Kalu, one of the brains behind the Peace Walk, said if peace would be possible in Nigeria, Nigerians must see themselves as brothers and sisters.

Represented by Hon. Demian Igbokwe, who read a prepared text titled ‘Peace is Possible in Nigeria,’ Kalu lamented that the country had, over the years, been in the grips of ethno-religious crises, agitations, hatred, distress, insecurity, disunity, violence, hardship and general failure.

“Peace is not just a word, it is an act. It is not enough to talk about peace, one must believe in it. And it is not enough to believe in it, one must act on it,” Kalu stated.

The former Abia State governor also called for a massive enlightenment on the values of peaceful co-existence, adding that everyone must be involved in security, and there must be synergy among security agencies, Deputy Director, State House Media Department, Abiodun Oladunjoye said, in a statement.