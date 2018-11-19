The Federal Government is considering setting up an Education Bond to finance infrastructure in public universities, President Muhammadu Buhari has said.

The president made the idea known at the University of Ibadan, at the weekend, on the occasion of the institution’s 2018 Convocation and 70th Foundation Day Ceremony.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Office of the Vice President, Laolu Akande, made this known in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.

Buhari, who is Visitor to the university, was represented by Osinbajo and restated that education should not be left to government alone as none of the world’s leading universities depended wholly or even substantially on government funding.

He said universities all over the world have evolved innovative means of financing and investment to meet their funding needs and become financially sustainable.

“Amongst other options, we are working on the details of an Education Infrastructure Bond for Public Universities, to involve raising money from the capital market to give a push to infrastructure in our universities.

Our on-going talks with the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) are fallout of the chequered history of negotiations concluded in 2013 with government. There is no question that ASUU has a point. However, we must seek to resolve it amicably and with minimum disruption to the academic calendar.’’

According to him, given the radical changes that technology has brought to bear in both the challenges and opportunities in education, the N-Power employment scheme of the Buhari administration provides a technology platform to train teachers.

Buhari noted that the N-Power programme, a technology driven employment and skills training programme, hasemployed 500,000 young men and women who were hired using a technology platform developed by young Nigerians.