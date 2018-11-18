Linus Oota, Lafia

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) is divided over who to support for the 2019 governorship election in Nasarawa State between the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon David Ombugadu and Hon Labaran Maku, the standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

While the Muslims ally with the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, CAN is torn between the candidates of PDP and APGA respectively.

A former president, Youth Wing of CAN and present National Chairman, Global Christian Network, Mr Daniel Kazai revealed this development, yesterday, in Lafia while addressing Christian communities in the state.

Mr Kazai urged the church leaders to bring together the two candidates and choose one among them to face the APC in the 2019 governorship election; else the long term agitation of a Christian governor will be a wasted effort.

He noted that Nasarawa State had for too long discriminated against Christians in the selection of governor despite the fact that over 50% of the state population is Christians. His words: “The

time for redress has come.

Many Christians have now come to realise that their votes have been taken for granted for too long.