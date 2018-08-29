FG lauds Gov. Ortom over social investment schemes

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programme (SIP), Hajiya Maryam Uwais, on Tuesday, commended Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for his sustained support which has led to the successful implementation of various schemes under the programme in the state.

Hajiya Uwais gave the commendation when she paid a courtesy visit on the governor at Government House in Makurdi,

She lauded the decision of Governor Ortom to reposition the Benue State office of the programme, describing it as a step in the right direction.

While noting that Benue State is one of the prime states for the Social Investment Programme, the Special Adviser to the President described the Programme in the state as impressive, especially with the beehive of activities at the Social Investment Programme in the state under the new leadership.

Responding, Governor Ortom described the Programme as an investment into the future of Benue children. He also promised continued support and as well pledged the readiness of government to meet its financial obligations for the smooth implementation of the programme.

The governor also pointed out that the Home Grown School Feeding (HGSF) Programme, in particular, has positively impacted on the economy of the state, He also assured that the programme under the new leadership would be implemented strictly according to the laid down procedures.

Governor Ortom stated that lapses that were noticed in the past would not be allowed to repeat itself.

The Special Adviser to the President was accompanied on the visit by the Benue State Acting Focal Person of the Programme, Dr. Terris Damsa.