– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - FG lauds Gov. Ortom over social investment schemes
29th August 2018 - I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president-Jang
29th August 2018 - FMBN, NLC, TUC, NECA  set to launch national affordable housing
29th August 2018 - 2019: Resign now, el-rufai orders political appointees
29th August 2018 - Ekiti farm killing: Suspect remanded in police custody
29th August 2018 - ONELGA youths endorse Wike for second term
29th August 2018 - Court insists on order stopping increase of DSTV subscription tariffs
29th August 2018 - Over 1,000 cases of acute water diarrhoea in Borno
29th August 2018 - Rice poisoning: Ebonyi govt. shuts Abakaliki Rice Mill
29th August 2018 - Ebonyi: IRI seeks improved youths participation in politics
Home / National / FG lauds Gov. Ortom over social investment schemes
ORTOM

FG lauds Gov. Ortom over social investment schemes

— 29th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programme (SIP), Hajiya Maryam Uwais, on Tuesday,  commended Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for his sustained support which has led to the successful implementation of various schemes under the programme in the state.

Hajiya Uwais gave the commendation when she paid a courtesy visit on the governor at Government House in Makurdi,

She lauded the decision of Governor Ortom to reposition the Benue State office of the programme, describing it as a step in the right direction.

While noting that Benue State is one of the prime states for the Social Investment Programme, the Special Adviser to the President described the Programme in the state as impressive, especially with the beehive of activities at the Social Investment Programme in the state under the new leadership.

READ ALSO: FMBN, NLC, TUC, NECA set to launch national affordable housing

Responding, Governor Ortom described the Programme as an investment into the future of Benue children. He also promised continued support and as well pledged the readiness of government to meet its financial obligations for the smooth implementation of the programme.

The governor also pointed out that the Home Grown School Feeding (HGSF) Programme, in particular, has positively impacted on the economy of the state, He also assured that the programme under the new leadership would be implemented strictly according to the laid down procedures.

Governor Ortom stated that lapses that were noticed in the past would not be allowed to repeat itself.

The Special Adviser to the President was accompanied on the visit by the Benue State Acting Focal Person of the Programme, Dr. Terris Damsa.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ORTOM

FG lauds Gov. Ortom over social investment schemes

— 29th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Special Adviser to the President on Social Investment Programme (SIP), Hajiya Maryam Uwais, on Tuesday,  commended Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State for his sustained support which has led to the successful implementation of various schemes under the programme in the state. Hajiya Uwais gave the commendation when she paid a courtesy…

  • I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president-Jang

    — 29th August 2018

     Gyang Bere, Jos Former Plateau State governor and senator representing Plateau north senatorial district at the National Assembly, Dr. Jonah David Jang, said he will pursue vigorously the task of restructuring Nigeria if elected president He lamented that the country was deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines thereby creating suspicion and lack of trust among…

  • FMBN

    FMBN, NLC, TUC, NECA  set to launch national affordable housing

    — 29th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), in partnership with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), has concluded plans for the commencement of the implementation of a national affordable housing delivery programme. The programme, which is targeted at Nigerian workers, is…

  • political appointees

    2019: Resign now, el-rufai orders political appointees

    — 29th August 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai, has ordered all political appointees aspiring for a seat in the state legislature to resign their appointments. In a 2-paragraph statement issued to journalists by El-rufai’s media spokesman, Samuel Aruwan yesterday, said the order was in accordance with provisions of the…

  • EKITI KILLING

    Ekiti farm killing: Suspect remanded in police custody

    — 29th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Toyin Ajakaye, for alleged murder of a commercial motorbike rider, Omoniyi Are. According to the charge sheet with number   D/133ft/2018, Toyin was alleged to have committed the crime on  August 22 at Agbado-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area. Toyin told the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share