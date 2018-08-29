– The Sun News
Latest
29th August 2018 - FMBN, NLC, TUC, NECA  set to launch national affordable housing
29th August 2018 - 2019: Resign now, el-rufai orders political appointees
29th August 2018 - Ekiti farm killing: Suspect remanded in police custody
29th August 2018 - ONELGA youths endorse Wike for second term
29th August 2018 - Court insists on order stopping increase of DSTV subscription tariffs
29th August 2018 - Over 1,000 cases of acute water diarrhoea in Borno
29th August 2018 - Rice poisoning: Ebonyi govt. shuts Abakaliki Rice Mill
29th August 2018 - Ebonyi: IRI seeks improved youths participation in politics
29th August 2018 - Abia group accuses dep. gov. of overheating state
29th August 2018 - Imo guber: Ihedioha picks PDP nomination form
Home / National / FMBN, NLC, TUC, NECA  set to launch national affordable housing
FMBN

FMBN, NLC, TUC, NECA  set to launch national affordable housing

— 29th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), in partnership with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), has concluded plans for the commencement of the implementation of a national affordable housing delivery programme.

The programme, which is targeted at Nigerian workers, is aimed at boosting housing development in the country.

The FMBN, in a statement by its Group Head, Corporate Communications, Zubaida Umar, said the housing scheme is a product of a strategic collaboration between FMBN and the country’s leading labour unions towards gradually addressing in a structured and sustainable manner, the housing requirement of their members currently estimated to be about 3,750,000 housing units.

“This includes fast-tracking the provision of safe, decent, quality and affordable housing to registered members of NLC, TUC, and NECA that also contribute to the National Housing Fund (NHF), which the FMBN manages.

READ ALSO: Ekiti farm killing: Suspect remanded in police custody

“The pilot phase of the programme aims to deliver 2,800 housing units in fourteen sites across the country. This includes 200 houses in each of the six zones in addition to Lagos and Abuja,” the FMBN said.

The FMBN added that the ground-breaking ceremony of the project is billed for September at the 100-unit housing estate for Voice of Nigeria (VoN) in Abuja.

“This will be followed by successive launches of the programme in two states: Yola, Adamawa and Umuahia, in Abia.

“Key features of the housing programme are the emphasis on affordability and the focus on low and middle-income classes of workers.

“Planned house types therefore include fully finished semi-detached bungalows and blocks of Flats of one bedroom, two bedrooms, and three bedrooms respectively.

“The designs of the houses are based on local and international social housing models that have been tested and proven to deliver housing units that are structurally strong, livable and at cost effective rates that fit the income of the targeted beneficiaries.

“To ensure successful execution of the programme, the design and implementation plan was based on extensive deliberations and recommendation of housing experts.

“They drew from the theoretical and practical experiences of housing stakeholders, varied inputs, and consultations with developers, private sector players, research and analysis of housing projects locally and abroad,” the FMBN added.

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FMBN

FMBN, NLC, TUC, NECA  set to launch national affordable housing

— 29th August 2018

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), in partnership with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), has concluded plans for the commencement of the implementation of a national affordable housing delivery programme. The programme, which is targeted at Nigerian workers, is…

  • political appointees

    2019: Resign now, el-rufai orders political appointees

    — 29th August 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-rufai, has ordered all political appointees aspiring for a seat in the state legislature to resign their appointments. In a 2-paragraph statement issued to journalists by El-rufai’s media spokesman, Samuel Aruwan yesterday, said the order was in accordance with provisions of the…

  • EKITI KILLING

    Ekiti farm killing: Suspect remanded in police custody

    — 29th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Toyin Ajakaye, for alleged murder of a commercial motorbike rider, Omoniyi Are. According to the charge sheet with number   D/133ft/2018, Toyin was alleged to have committed the crime on  August 22 at Agbado-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area. Toyin told the…

  • ONELGA

    ONELGA youths endorse Wike for second term

    — 29th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Thousands of youths from Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area (ONELGA), of Rivers State,  have endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike, for a second term. The youths, under the auspices of One Million Youths for New Rivers State, made the endorsement, on Tuesday, when they  marched through Omoku streets, the headquarters of ONELGA, singing pro-Wike…

  • DSTV SUBSCRIPTIONS

    Court insists on order stopping increase of DSTV subscription tariffs

    — 29th August 2018

    Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Abuja division of the Federal High Court has insisted that it’s ex-parte order restraining MultiChoice Nigeria Ltd from increasing  the subscription tariffs for its cable television, DSTV, remains valid and subsists. The restraining order in reference was issued on August 20, 2018, by Justice Nnamdi Dimgba who is sitting as a…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share