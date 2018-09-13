FG kicks against rivalry, strikes in health sector

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Federal Government has said that the rivalry between doctors and nurses and the spate of industrial crises in the public sector has remained a clog in the wheel of development of the health sector in the country.

Government revealed that Nigeria has been losing foreign exchange estimated at about $2 billion, yearly, due to loss of confidence in the healthcare system.

It also expressed concern over what it described as lack of teamwork in the health sector workplace, leading to the rivalry between medical doctors, pharmacists and other allied workers.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, represented by the Director (Special Services) in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, James Olusoji, said dialogue remains the best option in the resolution of trade disputes. Oyo-Ita said this, on Thursday, in Jos, Plateau State capital, at the 54th annual Scientific Conference and workshop of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, with the theme: “Local vaccine formulation and production in Nigeria: Challenges, threats and opportunities.”

She said the federal government has directed chief executives to fully implement all approved schemes of service and circulars affecting the career progression and conditions of service of medical laboratory scientists and their establishments.