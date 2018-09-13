– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - FG kicks against rivalry, strikes in health sector
13th September 2018 - Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms
13th September 2018 - School feeding: NSIO refutes N50 per meal cost claim in Kaduna
13th September 2018 - Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate
13th September 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari names Yusuf Bichi new DSS DG
13th September 2018 - BREAKING: Herdsmen set 3 Adamawa communities ablaze
13th September 2018 - Power: Ogun industrial cluster may collapse over 9mw allocation
13th September 2018 - 2019: Buhari’ll get 2.5m votes in Katsina, says Gov. Masari
13th September 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Kwara records no casualties- Official
13th September 2018 - Kano Emirate suspends 5 village heads
Home / National / FG kicks against rivalry, strikes in health sector
HEALTH SECTOR

FG kicks against rivalry, strikes in health sector

— 13th September 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

The Federal Government has said that the rivalry between doctors and nurses and the spate of industrial crises in the public sector has remained a clog in the wheel of development of the health sector in the country.

Government revealed that Nigeria has been losing foreign exchange estimated at about $2 billion, yearly, due to loss of confidence in the healthcare system.

It also expressed concern over what it described as lack of teamwork in the health sector workplace, leading to the rivalry between medical doctors, pharmacists and other allied workers.

READ ALSO: Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, represented by the Director (Special Services) in the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, James Olusoji, said dialogue remains the best option in the resolution of trade disputes. Oyo-Ita said this, on Thursday, in Jos, Plateau State capital, at the 54th annual Scientific Conference and workshop of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, with the theme: “Local vaccine formulation and production in Nigeria: Challenges, threats and opportunities.”

She said the federal government has directed chief executives to fully implement all approved schemes of service and circulars affecting the career progression and conditions of service of medical laboratory scientists and their establishments.

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

HEALTH SECTOR

FG kicks against rivalry, strikes in health sector

— 13th September 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos The Federal Government has said that the rivalry between doctors and nurses and the spate of industrial crises in the public sector has remained a clog in the wheel of development of the health sector in the country. Government revealed that Nigeria has been losing foreign exchange estimated at about $2 billion,…

  • GANDUJE

    Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms

    — 13th September 2018

    Desmond Mgbo, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2019 governorship election to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole, in Abuja. He was accompanied by a former minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin, serving members…

  • SCHOOL FEEDING

    School feeding: NSIO refutes N50 per meal cost claim in Kaduna

    — 13th September 2018

    The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has described as misleading, claims that the Federal Government is providing N50 per meal for pupils feeding in public primary schools, in Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that some food vendors of the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Kaura Local Government…

  • ZAMFARA

    Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate

    — 13th September 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has rejected Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abukabar’s nomination of Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Mukthar Shehu Idris, as the governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) . Wakkala, who has been the deputy…

  • BUHARI

    BREAKING: Buhari names Yusuf Bichi new DSS DG

    — 13th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS). His appointment takes effect from September 14, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. The statement was silent on the fate of Matthew…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]