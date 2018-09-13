– The Sun News
Latest
13th September 2018 - Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms
13th September 2018 - School feeding: NSIO refutes N50 per meal cost claim in Kaduna
13th September 2018 - Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate
13th September 2018 - BREAKING: Buhari names Yusuf Bichi new DSS DG
13th September 2018 - BREAKING: Herdsmen set 3 Adamawa communities ablaze
13th September 2018 - Power: Ogun industrial cluster may collapse over 9mw allocation
13th September 2018 - 2019: Buhari’ll get 2.5m votes in Katsina, says Gov. Masari
13th September 2018 - 2018 Hajj: Kwara records no casualties- Official
13th September 2018 - Kano Emirate suspends 5 village heads
13th September 2018 - China’s relationship with Africa not to colonise continent – Sen. Sani
Home / Elections / National / Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms
GANDUJE

Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms

— 13th September 2018

Desmond Mgbo, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2019 governorship election to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole, in Abuja.

He was accompanied by a former minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin, serving members of the National Assembly and other aspirants, who also submitted their forms, respectively.

During the brief occasion, Ganduje said although the submission of his form would have been low-key, he decided to invite aspirants to accompany him in a big way, “to show that Kano is different; Kano is solid and we are together.

READ ALSO: Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate

“Kano is the most populous state in the nation, the stronghold of our president. So, we must come in a big way.”

The governor, who highlighted the progressive nature of Kano politics, said several aspirants have indicated interest to vie for numerous positions on the platform of the APC; to demonstrate that democracy is at work.

“Direct primaries will provide level-playing ground and ensure participatory democracy in the party,” said Ganduje.

Receiving the forms, Oshimhole thanked the governor for providing worthy leadership in the party and appreciated the people of Kano for their support to the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GANDUJE

Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms

— 13th September 2018

Desmond Mgbo, Kano Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2019 governorship election to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole, in Abuja. He was accompanied by a former minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin, serving members…

  • SCHOOL FEEDING

    School feeding: NSIO refutes N50 per meal cost claim in Kaduna

    — 13th September 2018

    The National Social Investment Office (NSIO) has described as misleading, claims that the Federal Government is providing N50 per meal for pupils feeding in public primary schools, in Kaduna State. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported that some food vendors of the Federal Government’s Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Kaura Local Government…

  • ZAMFARA

    Zamfara dep. gov. rejects Yari’s anointed guber candidate

    — 13th September 2018

    Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau. Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mallam Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad, has rejected Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari Abukabar’s nomination of Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Mukthar Shehu Idris, as the governorship candidate for the 2019 election in the state, on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) . Wakkala, who has been the deputy…

  • BUHARI

    BREAKING: Buhari names Yusuf Bichi new DSS DG

    — 13th September 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Yusuf Magaji Bichi as new Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS). His appointment takes effect from September 14, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu. The statement was silent on the fate of Matthew…

  • ADAMAWA

    BREAKING: Herdsmen set 3 Adamawa communities ablaze

    — 13th September 2018

    Billy Graham Abel Yola Three Adamawa communities of Gon, Bolki  and  Nzomosu in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State were, on Thursday, set ablaze by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The lawmaker representing Numan constituency at the Adamawa State House of Assembly, Sodom Tayedi, told newsmen that the herdsmen had already burnt down the three communities…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]