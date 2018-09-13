Ganduje submits nomination, expression of interest forms

Desmond Mgbo, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has submitted his Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2019 governorship election to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole, in Abuja.

He was accompanied by a former minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, Senator Barau Jibrin, serving members of the National Assembly and other aspirants, who also submitted their forms, respectively.

During the brief occasion, Ganduje said although the submission of his form would have been low-key, he decided to invite aspirants to accompany him in a big way, “to show that Kano is different; Kano is solid and we are together.

“Kano is the most populous state in the nation, the stronghold of our president. So, we must come in a big way.”

The governor, who highlighted the progressive nature of Kano politics, said several aspirants have indicated interest to vie for numerous positions on the platform of the APC; to demonstrate that democracy is at work.

“Direct primaries will provide level-playing ground and ensure participatory democracy in the party,” said Ganduje.

Receiving the forms, Oshimhole thanked the governor for providing worthy leadership in the party and appreciated the people of Kano for their support to the party and President Muhammadu Buhari.