The Sun News
Latest
17th January 2018 - FERMA engages 800 unemployed Kebbi youths
17th January 2018 - Man arrested for wearing all his clothes to avoid excess baggage fee
17th January 2018 - South and North Korea to form joint Olympic team
17th January 2018 - Career and Life Planning Challenge for Pre-varsity Teenagers
17th January 2018 - Museveni accuses UN of “preserving terrorism” in east Congo
17th January 2018 - Ekiti man wants divorce from wife who threatens to cut off his manhood
17th January 2018 - 2019: INEC seeks road transport union’s collaboration in Ebonyi
17th January 2018 - Reps summon Kachikwu, Baru over fuel subsidy payment
17th January 2018 - Katsina Customs impounds N19m banned rice, vegetable oil
17th January 2018 - JUST IN: FG paid N450b fuel subsidy – Sen. Marafa
Home / National / FERMA engages 800 unemployed Kebbi youths

FERMA engages 800 unemployed Kebbi youths

— 17th January 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), in Kebbi State, has engaged over 800 unemployed youths in the Vegetation and Silt Control programme as part of measures  to maintain roads, control erosion and reduce road crashes in the state.

The state’s coordinator of the agency, Malam Rilwanu Usman, stated this in Birnin-Kebbi, on Wednesday, noted that most of the cleared vegetation areas were hitherto hideouts of criminals.

Said he, “We learnt that the vegetation and silt needed to be controlled in view of the harmful and devastating effects they had been causing to roads and motorists  plying our roads in the state.

“Outgrowth of vegetation serves as hideout for armed robbers and also obstruct site distance by motorists hence we engaged the youth as part of our effort to reduce rate of accident, avoid vehicles damage and increase life span of roads and reduce unemployment and idleness,” he said.

Usman also explained that the youths were engaged in collaboration with the district heads to assist in clearing the vegetation and distilling of waterways to the tune of about 100 kilometers in Koko/Besse Local Government Area.

He added that the agency was also carrying out maintenance, total repairs and work in Birnin-Kebbi, Argungu and Sokoto State border roads.

He continued, “The road is 82 kilometres length; it had been pervaded by the hydrological structures problem.

” It was rehabilitated, six years ago, by the state government on behalf of the Federal Government but before the commencement of work, it had been on bad state ever since that rehabilitation,” he said.

The FERMA coordinator also said the agency had repaired wash-out roads in Kanfani town, Gotomo, Gangarin-Yantifa and potholes in Zauro, all along Birnin Kebbi and Argungu road.

He expressed optimism that the intervention would be sustained by the new management of FERMA with vigor and commitment in order to achieve hitch- and potholes  free roads in the state.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FERMA engages 800 unemployed Kebbi youths

— 17th January 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA), in Kebbi State, has engaged over 800 unemployed youths in the Vegetation and Silt Control programme as part of measures  to maintain roads, control erosion and reduce road crashes in the state. The state’s coordinator of the agency, Malam Rilwanu Usman, stated this in Birnin-Kebbi, on…

  • Career and Life Planning Challenge for Pre-varsity Teenagers

    — 17th January 2018

    Evangeline Anumba A youth development Network, Youth Mentorship Network has called on pre-varsity teenagers to register for a career and life planning challenge, ‘Pre-Order the future’. Pre-order the future is a 28 days Career and life planning challenge for teens who are about to enter the university, during which participants will be guided to create…

  • 2019: INEC seeks road transport union’s collaboration in Ebonyi

    — 17th January 2018

    NAN Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ebonyi on Wednesday sought the collaboration of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), for easy movement of personnel and electoral materials. Prof. Godswill Obioma, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ebonyi, who spoke at a meeting in Abakaliki with NURTW…

  • Reps summon Kachikwu, Baru over fuel subsidy payment

    — 17th January 2018

    Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, summoned Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu and the Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, over the payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with approval from the National Assembly. The duo are expected to appear before the House committees on…

  • Katsina Customs impounds N19m banned rice, vegetable oil

    — 17th January 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Katsina State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has impounded various quantities of banned vegetable oil, rice,  mosquito coils and used clothes, valued at about N19 million, from smugglers operating within the border locations in the area. Briefing reporters on the activities of his Command between late 2017 and early 2018,…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share