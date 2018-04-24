The Sun News
Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths, best in the world
Fayose to Buhari: Nigerian youths, best in the world

— 24th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, has described Nigerian youths as the best in the world. He lamented that the under privileged among them have had to struggle hard to make it in an environment without viable and equal opportunities.

He was reacting to statements credited to President Muhammadu Buhari, alleging that many Nigeria youths, below age of 30, are lazy and only wait for cheap and easy way out.

Fayose, who addressed corps members during their passing out ceremony, yesterday, at Ise-Ekiti orientation camp, said Nigerian leaders believe strongly in them, their industry and strength of character amid daunting socio-economic odds. He urged them to keep hope alive and assured that a new, younger and energetic leader will soon emerge to better their lot.

“Without being immodest, I join other Nigerians to condemn the statement that undermines our youths, describing them as lazy. I, rather, say our youths are the best in the world.

“With great determination and lack of opportunities, you have been forging ahead and struggling to make it; we believe you are the best; the entertainment industry is greatly populated by the youths and you have fetched great fortune for the country. So, it is inappropriate to say you are lazy. We need a younger and energetic Nigerian as next president. I assure you of our best hospitality and protection,” he said.

