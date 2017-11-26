Fayose is a trail-blazer – Goodluck Jonathan

The Sun News
From Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has described Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, as a trail-blazer and somebody who has set new standards in innovative governance.

Jonathan made the remark in a goodwill message he sent to mark the governor’s 57th birthday,

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Idowu Adelusi stated in Ado Ekiti yesterday that, in the letter dated November 15, 2017 with reference number OGEJ/HE/127/1511-17, the former president said the anniversary of the governor’s birthday called for thanksgiving and prayers because “God Almighty has blessed you exceedingly, given your exemplary achievements in leadership, industry and philanthropy.

“As a leader and trail-blazer, you have spearheaded numerous initiatives and accomplishments that have not only remarkably improved the quality of life in Ekiti State, but have also set new standards in innovative governance.

“You are a patriot who is always resolute and forthright in canvassing your views on matters of progressive politics and national development.”

Jonathan, therefore, wished Fayose many productive years in the service to the nation.

