The Sun News
Latest
23rd February 2018 - Two dead in Sokoto during attempted prison break
23rd February 2018 - Yobe: EU condemns abduction of school girls
23rd February 2018 - Students shut down school, injure teachers, over transferred principal
23rd February 2018 - Fayose expresses concern over missing Yobe schoolgirls
23rd February 2018 - The many evils of nollywood – Junior Pope Odonwodo, actor
23rd February 2018 - IK, Ojo set to dazzle as Agatha Amata’s Disguise premieres
23rd February 2018 - How I narrowly escaped death at Fela’s Kalakuta –Duro Ikujenyo
23rd February 2018 - Fresh Green drops Asiri
23rd February 2018 - WapTV auditions for presenters
23rd February 2018 - Lagos agog for Onikeku’s Dance Gathering 2018
Home / National / Fayose expresses concern over missing Yobe schoolgirls

Fayose expresses concern over missing Yobe schoolgirls

— 23rd February 2018

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has expressed concern over the reported abduction of 94 pupils of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, appealing to the Federal Government to ensure that the remaining girls are found and stop lying to Nigerians that the Boko Haram insurgency had been “completely defeated.”

The governor, who also described the new report by Transparency International (TI) revealing that the perception of corruption in Nigeria worsened between 2016 and 2017, as another vindication of his position that the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of President Muhammadu Buhari was not fighting any corruption, added that; “Transparency International only confirmed what I have said before that President Buhari is only hiding under anti-corruption fight to harass his perceived political foes while protecting corrupt people in his government.”

In a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, on Thursday, by his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said it was painful that despite the earlier claim by the federal government that Boko Haram was “technically defeated” and the latest one that the insurgency was “completely defeated”, 94 students could be abducted in  Yobe State in just one day.

He said; “My heart goes to those 46 students that are yet to be found and I urge the federal government as well as the Yobe State government to do all within their powers to bring the students back to their families.

“Most importantly, the federal government should stop lying concerning the fight against Boko Haram insurgents because it has now become the tradition that whenever the government boasts of defeating the insurgents, greater havoc is wrecked on the country.”

On the Transparency International annual Corruption Perception Index, which ranked Nigeria 148 out of 180 countries assessed in 2017, showing deterioration in perception of corruption in public administration in Nigeria compared to 2016, Governor Fayose said: “Transparency International has placed a question mark on the President’s claim to integrity.”

“Fact is that President Buhari is presiding over the worse form of corruption in the history of Nigeria and the good thing is that despite their propaganda, they have not been able hide the rot in their government from the eagle eyes of international organisations like the Transparency International.

“In the last few months, Nigerians have been confronted with messy revelations like the fraudulent reinstatement of Abdullahi Maina, alleged award of $25 billion contracts without following due process, Attorney-General of the Federation’s declaration that the EFCC lacked evidence to prove its allegations of sharp practices against prominent players in the Malabu Oil deal, alleged re-looting of exotic properties recovered from alleged looters of Pension Funds, among others.

“Even the Acting Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu was indicted by the DSS indictment for corruption.

“Therefore, the reality as revealed by the Transparency International is that the federal government under President Buhari is using APC broom to sweep corruption involving top functionaries of the government under the carpet while setting lion after opposition figure even on mere rumour of corruption.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Two dead in Sokoto during attempted prison break

— 23rd February 2018

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed two deaths and one hospitalised following a confrontation between hoodlums and Prison officials in Sokoto metropolis. Police spokesperson Assistant Superintendent Cordelia Nwawe said some group of miscreants attacked the prison van while transporting inmates to court. Nwawe said the hoodlums succeeded in stopping the vehicle…

  • Yobe: EU condemns abduction of school girls

    — 23rd February 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus , Abuja Following the reported abduction of school girls in Dapchi, Yobe state, the European Union (EU), has said that the incidence is an attack on humanity. In a statement by the EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Catherine Ray, made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the Delegation of…

  • Students shut down school, injure teachers, over transferred principal

    — 23rd February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba At least five teachers, including a vice principal, were allegedly injured when students of Zappa Secondary School, Asaba, Delta State, embarked on a spontaneous protest over the transfer of the school principal by State authorities. The teachers are said to have sustained injuries while attempting to stop the protesting students from going…

  • Fayose expresses concern over missing Yobe schoolgirls

    — 23rd February 2018

    Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has expressed concern over the reported abduction of 94 pupils of the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, appealing to the Federal Government to ensure that the remaining girls are found and stop lying to Nigerians that the Boko Haram insurgency had been “completely defeated.” The governor, who…

  • Embrace new tax payment system, Lagos tells hoteliers, event centres

    — 23rd February 2018

    Lagos State Government yesterday urged hoteliers and event centres’ owners to embrace the new tax payment system. The government made the call during the launch of a new regulation for the fiscalisation of the Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Tax Law, and charged stakeholders in the hospitality industry to embrace the initiative designed to put…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share