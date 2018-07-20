– The Sun News
Latest
20th July 2018 - Fayemi can start his probe now, his vendetta mission’ll consume him – Ekiti govt.
20th July 2018 - Okowa mourns Katsina-Alu, Coomassie
20th July 2018 - Defection blues: Lawmakers meet Buhari, harp on reconciliation
20th July 2018 - Return of the Prodigal Son
20th July 2018 - Sejiro Avoseh: Why my works focus on women
20th July 2018 - My four-point agenda’ll transform our economy – Adegoke, aspirant
20th July 2018 - Osun Guber: SDP picks Iwo indigene as candidate
20th July 2018 - Nigeria to spend $300m on national carrier
20th July 2018 - Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate
20th July 2018 - Herdsmen’s killings: Hunger, starvation imminent in Taraba
Home / National / Fayemi can start his probe now, his vendetta mission’ll consume him – Ekiti govt.
FAYEMI

Fayemi can start his probe now, his vendetta mission’ll consume him – Ekiti govt.

— 20th July 2018

The Ekiti State Government has challenged the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to begin his probe of the Ayodele Fayose-led government now instead of waiting till October 16 that he will be sworn in, saying; “it is obvious that he will be consumed in his vendetta mission and rather than grandstanding, Fayemi should first seek legitimacy for his stolen mandate. ”

Governor Fayose’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said in his reaction to Fayemi’s threat that “he (Fayemi) should stop living in the world where threat of probe scares people because we in the government of Fayose are not afraid of victimisation and vendetta that Fayemi is obviously coming with.”

He described Fayemi as a beneficiary of a stolen mandate who is afraid to even come to the open to celebrate his false victory, adding that; “Even yesterday when he went to collect the certificate of the mandate that was snatched and handed to him by the powers that be in Abuja, he had to be protected by police helicopter and hundreds of armed policemen. One wonders how he is going to rule the people they forced him on.”

READ ALSO: Okowa mourns Katsina-Alu, Coomassie

Olayinka said; “If Fayemi is on vendetta mission, which is obvious that he is, he will first destroy himself because like Ekiti and its people survived him during his first tenure, the people will outlive him this time too.

“During his first tenure, he probed the government of Engr Segun Oni and said he (Oni) should refund N5.4 billion to the state government account. He went further to say that the state government should explore all legal means by inviting anti-graft bodies like Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) including courts to compel Oni and others so indicted to refund the money to the government purse.

“However, he is now wining and dining with the same Segun Oni.”

Declaring that all books of the government are open for the public to see, Governor Fayose’s spokesperson said “it is funny that the same Fayemi, who refused to appear before a duly constituted commission of inquiry is the one talking talking about probe.

He said; “What is he waiting for? Can’t he start the probe today?

“As for us, we have counted the cost for shenanigans of Fayemi and his Abuja impostors and we are not afraid to confront them when the time comes.

“To us, there are just two things that can come from dictators – death and incarceration, we are not afraid of any.”

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAYEMI

Fayemi can start his probe now, his vendetta mission’ll consume him – Ekiti govt.

— 20th July 2018

The Ekiti State Government has challenged the governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, to begin his probe of the Ayodele Fayose-led government now instead of waiting till October 16 that he will be sworn in, saying; “it is obvious that he will be consumed in his vendetta mission and rather than grandstanding, Fayemi should first seek legitimacy…

  • OKOWA

    Okowa mourns Katsina-Alu, Coomassie

    — 20th July 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Friday, expressed sadness over the death of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu. The governor also expressed sadness over the death of former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomassie, Sardaunan Katsina, Garkuwan Hausa. Okowa in separate condolence statements issued by…

  • BUHARI

    Defection blues: Lawmakers meet Buhari, harp on reconciliation

    — 20th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Following the mass defection that has hit the All Progressives Congress (APC) across the states of the federation, members of the House of Representatives loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari, have called on the president to ensure that aggrieved parties are reconciled ahead of 2019 elections. Mass defection of APC members had been…

  • ADEGOKE

    My four-point agenda’ll transform our economy – Adegoke, aspirant

    — 20th July 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kunle Adegoke, has said that his four-point agenda can rebuild the state’s economy. Adegoke who is one of the 17 aspirants screened and cleared by the National Working Committee of the party to participate in the direct primary that will…

  • NIGERIA AIR - SPEND $300 MILLION

    Nigeria to spend $300m on national carrier

    — 20th July 2018

    Nigeria’s new national airline, Nigeria Air, will require an initial takeoff capital of between $150 million and $300 million as the Federal Government seeks strategic partners to operate the carrier, according to a document sighted by an international wire service on Thursday. READ ALSO: FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier According to the…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share