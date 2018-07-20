– The Sun News
Okowa mourns Katsina-Alu, Coomassie

— 20th July 2018

Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, on Friday, expressed sadness over the death of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Aloysius Iyorgyer Katsina-Alu.

The governor also expressed sadness over the death of former Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomassie, Sardaunan Katsina, Garkuwan Hausa.

Okowa in separate condolence statements issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu prayed God to grant the souls of the departed a good rest and comfort the bereaved families, friends and associates.

According to Okowa, the late Justice Katsina-Alu was a Minister in the Temple of Justice who occupied the Bench with unquestionable integrity, dignity and contributed immensely to the growth of Nigeria’s jurisprudence.

READ ALSO: Defection blues: Lawmakers meet Buhari, harp on reconciliation

He lauded Justice Katsina-Alu’s contributions, experience and diligence which impacted greatly on governance in Nigeria as he featured prominently in landmark cases like the ‘resource control’ suit.

Okowa said the late Chief Justice left behind a legacy of discipline, brilliance and diligence that younger jurists should emulate.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I commiserate with the His Lordship, Hon. Justice W.S.N. Onnoghen, JSC, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, and the Judiciary for this irreparable loss,” he stated

On the late former IGP, Okowa wrote: “As the 9th indigenous Inspector General of Police, the late Coomassie was a thorough bred officer whose services to the nation will remain indelible in the annals of history as he led the Nigeria Police Force from the military era into civil democracy and handed over on May 29, 1999.

“On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, i mourn the exit of former Inspector General of Police, IGP (rtd) Alh. Ibrahim Ahmadu Coomassie, Sardaunan Katsina, Garkuwan Hausa.

