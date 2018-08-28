– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Family planning, catalyst to economic growth
28th August 2018 - 2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers
28th August 2018 - Ambode tasks CDAs, CDCs on peace, harmony
28th August 2018 - Lagos PDP chair defects to APC
28th August 2018 - Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years
28th August 2018 - Not easy to be old
28th August 2018 - Archbishop lauds Wike for defending Nigerians against injustice
28th August 2018 - Delta at 27: We’re celebrating peace, unity –Okowa
28th August 2018 - Interrogating Buhari’s second term bid
28th August 2018 - Etebo hails Stoke season’s first win
Home / National / Family planning, catalyst to economic growth
FAMILY PLANNING

Family planning, catalyst to economic growth

— 28th August 2018

Adewale Banjo

Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board has said uptake of different family planning methods will improve the economic power of individuals and families in the state.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, stated this in an interview at the 2018 Ojude Oba Festival, held at the Oba Sikiru Adetona’s palace ground, Ijebu Ode.

He said through proper family planning, individuals and families would be able to set their priorities, which in turn would positively affect their socio-economic well-being.

READ ALSO: Ambode tasks CDAs, CDCs on peace, harmony

Ogunsola added that government would continue to encourage people to adequately plan their families, saying it is not meant to limit the number of children, rather, give families better economic power for a secured future.

He said the state’s Social Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) and the Advocacy Working Group (AWG) team, are on ground to counsel women and also provide free family planning services, ranging from condoms, implants and injectibles for interested individuals  in all primary health care centres across the state.

He revealed that the state is working in collaboration with The Challenge Initiative (TCI), to increase the contraceptive prevalence rate, assuring that all available methods are safe and without health risk to the consumers.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAMILY PLANNING

Family planning, catalyst to economic growth

— 28th August 2018

Adewale Banjo Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board has said uptake of different family planning methods will improve the economic power of individuals and families in the state. Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, stated this in an interview at the 2018 Ojude Oba Festival, held at the Oba Sikiru Adetona’s palace…

  • ABE

    2019: Reject imposition of candidates, Abe tells Rivers

    — 28th August 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt The governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe, has called on the people of the state to reject any attempt by political godfathers to impose candidates on them in the 2019 elections. Abe made the call while addressing people of Rivers South…

  • AMBODE

    Ambode tasks CDAs, CDCs on peace, harmony

    — 28th August 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has  called on Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Committees  (CDCs) to be symbols of peace and harmony in their various communities. He also restated his determination to continue to promote peaceful co-existence of residents regardless of their tribe, religion and political affiliations. READ ALSO: Lagos PDP…

  • LAGOS PDP

    Lagos PDP chair defects to APC

    — 28th August 2018

    Remi Adefulu Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Moshood Salvador, has announced his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Salvador, who spoke to journalists at his residence in Surulere, Lagos, yesterday, revealed that he would be leaving the party with 15,000 members on Monday, September 3, 2018. The politician, who…

  • OWIE

    Owie advocates North, South East presidency for next 8 years

    — 28th August 2018

    Chairman of the ADP National Contact Committee, Senator Rowland Owie, has said the North should occupy the presidency in the next eight years with the South East producing the vice president. In a statement, he said the death of former president Umaru Yar’Adua truncated the zoning arrangement between the North and South, making the South…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share