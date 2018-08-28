Family planning, catalyst to economic growth

Adewale Banjo

Ogun State Primary Health Care Development Board has said uptake of different family planning methods will improve the economic power of individuals and families in the state.

Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, stated this in an interview at the 2018 Ojude Oba Festival, held at the Oba Sikiru Adetona’s palace ground, Ijebu Ode.

He said through proper family planning, individuals and families would be able to set their priorities, which in turn would positively affect their socio-economic well-being.

Ogunsola added that government would continue to encourage people to adequately plan their families, saying it is not meant to limit the number of children, rather, give families better economic power for a secured future.

He said the state’s Social Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) and the Advocacy Working Group (AWG) team, are on ground to counsel women and also provide free family planning services, ranging from condoms, implants and injectibles for interested individuals in all primary health care centres across the state.

He revealed that the state is working in collaboration with The Challenge Initiative (TCI), to increase the contraceptive prevalence rate, assuring that all available methods are safe and without health risk to the consumers.