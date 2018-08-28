– The Sun News
Ambode tasks CDAs, CDCs on peace, harmony

— 28th August 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has  called on Community Development Associations (CDAs) and Community Development Committees  (CDCs) to be symbols of peace and harmony in their various communities.

He also restated his determination to continue to promote peaceful co-existence of residents regardless of their tribe, religion and political affiliations.

Ambode made the call while celebrating the 2018 Eid-el-Kabir with the members of the Community Advisory Council and Community Development Associations across the state at Police College Ground, Ikeja, Lagos on Sunday.

The governor, who spoke through his Special Adviser on Communities and Communications, Hakeem Sulaimon, urged all residents to be prepared to play their parts in the development of the state even as they aspire to turn their aspirations into reality in the Centre of Excellence.

He commended the CDAs for their roles in protecting government infrastructure within their domains, describing them as strong pillars of his administration.

“Let me again use this opportunity to reassure all residents that we remain committed to the welfare and well-being of all citizens irrespective of their location within the state without prejudice to the ethnic, religious, political and socio-economic background,” he said.

 

