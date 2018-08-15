Family Homes Fund gets new head

Uche Usim, Abuja

In its quest to tackle housing challenges in Nigeria, the Federal Government, on Wednesday, announced the appointment of Mr. Femi Adewole as the Managing Director of Family Homes Fund.

Adewole’s appointment, according to Hassan Dodo, the Director of Information of the Finance Ministry, followed a competitive and rigorous recruitment process conducted by PricewaterHouseCoopers, a renowned multinational professional services organisation.

Femi Adewole is a real estate and housing professional with over 25 years experience leading housing initiatives across Sub Sahara Africa and the United Kingdom.

Until his appointment, he was Managing Director of Shelter Afrique, the Nairobi based pan-African housing finance company.

Family Homes Fund, an initiative of the Federal Government, is aimed at facilitating affordable housing delivery by entering into specific partnerships with supportive State Governments, developers and International partners/agencies that can provide technical support and financing for project implementation.