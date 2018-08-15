– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - You must ensure free, fair primaries, IBB tells PDP
15th August 2018 - IPMAN strike grounds Onitsha
15th August 2018 - I remain patient and focused on my career, Lokosa says
15th August 2018 - FEC approves additional N5.4b Enugu/Onitsha road
15th August 2018 - Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, names new baby after father in-law
15th August 2018 - Saraki impeachment: PDP senators now keep ‘vigil’ at NASS – Gyunka
15th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Osun to provide free train ride for indigenes in Lagos
15th August 2018 - Omeruo joins CD Leganes on a season loan deal from Chelsea
15th August 2018 - 2019: Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi on performance, endorses him for 2nd term
15th August 2018 - Ebonyi govt to establish airport, distributes 39 Keke ambulances
Home / Cover / National / You must ensure free, fair primaries, IBB tells PDP
IBB

You must ensure free, fair primaries, IBB tells PDP

— 15th August 2018

John  Adams, Minna

Former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that its forthcoming presidential primaries is free, fair and devoid of any rancour.

The former military president said the party should learn from its past mistakes which led to it defeat during the 2015 general election, saying that the Aspirants should not see the contest as a do-or-die affair.

Speaking in Minna when one of the party’s presidential aspirants and former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, visited him at his uphill mansion in Minna, Niger State capital, in continuation of his political consultations and meeting with key PDP stakeholders on his presidential aspiration.

READ ALSO: IPMAN strike grounds Onitsha

The presidential aspirant, who stormed the hilltop residence of the former military Head of State, had earlier held a closed-door meeting with his host which lasted about one hour.

Though, the outcome of their meeting was not made known to newsmen and the Campaign team of the presidential hopeful,  it was, however, gathered, that the two must have discussed the forthcoming PDP primary.

It was also gathered that Bafarawa used the meeting to brief the former military president of his mission to Minna and enlisted his support for his presidential aspiration.

Babangida told the delegation that PDP cannot afford to go through another crisis and, therefore, advised the leadership to ensure that there is fairness and transparency in all its dealings, including the forthcoming primaries of the party at all levels.

He expressed confidence that all the aspirants who had signified their interest to contest the presidency under the party has the capacity to lead the country out of it present predicament.

He described Bafarawa as an ‘upright and honest’ man with an intimidating political credentials good enough to pilot the affairs of the country, stressing that “your recent triumph at the court over corruption allegations is a clear indication that you are a honest and transparent person, and Nigerians need someone like you”.

Earlier, the Presidential hopeful had intimated his host that he entered the Presidential race in other rescue the country from the present situation of insecurity, hunger, injustice and impunity.

Members of the Bafarawa’s entourage at Babangida’s residence included the Director General ofp the Bafarawa Campaign Organisation, BCO Sen. Paul Wampana, Chief, Mrs Becky Igwe, Alhaji Sani Kabiru, Dr Amanze Obi and Dr Iliya Stephen.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IBB

You must ensure free, fair primaries, IBB tells PDP

— 15th August 2018

John  Adams, Minna Former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that its forthcoming presidential primaries is free, fair and devoid of any rancour. The former military president said the party should learn from its past mistakes which led to it defeat during the 2015 general election, saying…

  • ONITSHA

    IPMAN strike grounds Onitsha

    — 15th August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The strike action embarked upon, on Wednesday, by the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), in Anambra State, grounded economic activities in Onitsha, the commercial city. It was gathered that the strike action was in protest against non-payment of compensation to demolished fuel stations in Awka and Onitsha, respectively, by…

  • ROADS

    FEC approves additional N5.4b Enugu/Onitsha road

    — 15th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting,  presided over by acting President Yemi Osinbajo, on Wednesday, approved augmentation of the contractual cost of the Enugu to Onitsha road by N5.4 billion, bringing the total cost to N15.7 billion from N10.3 billion. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while introducing the matter at…

  • Maryam Sanda

    Maryam Sanda, alleged husband killer, names new baby after father in-law

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN Maryam Sanda, the alleged killer of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello, on Wednesday in Abuja named her new born baby according to Islamic rite. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maryam was granted bail when it was discovered that she was pregnant and there were no facilities to take care of her at…

  • SARAKI

    Saraki impeachment: PDP senators now keep ‘vigil’ at NASS – Gyunka

    — 15th August 2018

    Linus Oota , Lafia The senator representing Nasarawa North senatorial district on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party ( PDP ), Sen. Philip Aruwa Gyunka, has said that PDP senators have divided themselves into two groups to monitor development at the National Assembly. He said that some senators spend the whole night at the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share