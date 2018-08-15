You must ensure free, fair primaries, IBB tells PDP

John Adams, Minna

Former military President, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure that its forthcoming presidential primaries is free, fair and devoid of any rancour.

The former military president said the party should learn from its past mistakes which led to it defeat during the 2015 general election, saying that the Aspirants should not see the contest as a do-or-die affair.

Speaking in Minna when one of the party’s presidential aspirants and former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, visited him at his uphill mansion in Minna, Niger State capital, in continuation of his political consultations and meeting with key PDP stakeholders on his presidential aspiration.

READ ALSO: IPMAN strike grounds Onitsha

The presidential aspirant, who stormed the hilltop residence of the former military Head of State, had earlier held a closed-door meeting with his host which lasted about one hour.

Though, the outcome of their meeting was not made known to newsmen and the Campaign team of the presidential hopeful, it was, however, gathered, that the two must have discussed the forthcoming PDP primary.

It was also gathered that Bafarawa used the meeting to brief the former military president of his mission to Minna and enlisted his support for his presidential aspiration.

Babangida told the delegation that PDP cannot afford to go through another crisis and, therefore, advised the leadership to ensure that there is fairness and transparency in all its dealings, including the forthcoming primaries of the party at all levels.

He expressed confidence that all the aspirants who had signified their interest to contest the presidency under the party has the capacity to lead the country out of it present predicament.

He described Bafarawa as an ‘upright and honest’ man with an intimidating political credentials good enough to pilot the affairs of the country, stressing that “your recent triumph at the court over corruption allegations is a clear indication that you are a honest and transparent person, and Nigerians need someone like you”.

Earlier, the Presidential hopeful had intimated his host that he entered the Presidential race in other rescue the country from the present situation of insecurity, hunger, injustice and impunity.

Members of the Bafarawa’s entourage at Babangida’s residence included the Director General ofp the Bafarawa Campaign Organisation, BCO Sen. Paul Wampana, Chief, Mrs Becky Igwe, Alhaji Sani Kabiru, Dr Amanze Obi and Dr Iliya Stephen.