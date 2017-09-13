Ezenwa dreams Europe move

Super Eagles sensational shot stopper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, says he sees the 2017 WAFU Cup of Nations as a ‘stepping stone’ to greater things in his career.

Ezenwa, who won the Man of the Match in Nigeria’s 2-0 win over Sierra Leone at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Monday night, said the WAFU tourney is a launching pad that he expects to help him and his teammates get the required exposures and international recognition.

“The most important thing is that we came out with the victory,” Ezenwa told the post-match press conference.

“For my colleagues and I, this tournament is an important one because I know the whole world is watching,” added the goalkeeper.

“And from here it can be a stepping stone out of the country because those scouts and agents are here to watch the tournament.

“So I think now entering the group stage is the focus, the concentration of the tournament, because I think whichever group we are in is not going to be easy, ” Ezenwa stated.