LAWMAKER

Ex-lawmaker leads 1,000 APC members to PDP in Ebonyi

— 24th August 2018

Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

About 1,000 members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, have defected to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The defectors were led by a former member of the state’s House of Assembly, who represented Ebonyi North East constituency in the state legislature, Mr. Bede Nwali.

Addressing his supporters at the state secretariat of the PDP, in Abakaliki, Nwali said they (the defectors) had literally been in Egypt for years and have decided to go back to the PDP.

He thanked PDP executives and members in the Ebonyi council area for warmly welcoming them into their fold.

He also declared support for Governor David Umahi’s administration even as he commended his developmental strides especially as it concerns road and other infrastructures.

Nwali also appealed to his kinsmen in Izzi clan to join the PDP, saying the party has good tidings for the people of the state.

Specifically, he appealed to those who are still in the main opposition party in the state to join hands with Governor Dave Umahi to develop the state.

Chairman of the PDP in the state, Onyekachi Nwebonyi, a lawyer, while receiving the defectors, told the new entrants that they had made the right choice. He thanked them for taking the bold steps in joining the party even as he urged them to mobilize more support for the party in order to win the 2019 general election in the state.

 

 

