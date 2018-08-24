Osun guber: APC candidate promises to sustain full workers’ salary payment— 24th August 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo
The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has promised to sustain the payment of full salary the state government resumed in July when it paid all categories of workers in full.
Governor Rauf Aregbesola opted for a modulated salary regime in 2015 as a palliative measure against economic recession.
Oyetola said, “We’ve started paying full salary and I believe it will continue if I become the next governor.”
Oyetola stated this, on Thursday, at his homestead, Iragbiji, when he hosted supporters ahead of the September 22 general election.
READ ALSO: Foreign exchange on raw materials to yield N3tr – Onu
Oyetola also said that his administration, oif given the mandate, would look inwards to improve on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to be able to sustain the full salary regime.
He called on the people of the state to pay their taxes to make it possible, arguing that the era of going to Abuja with caps in hand seeking federal allocation had gradually coming to an end.
“We are looking for another opportunity of increasing the IGR. People should also endeavour to pay their taxes. It is a civic responsibility and people have to pay,” Oyetola said.
Oyetola, who commended the direct primary election through which he emerged as the party’s flag bearer, pointed out that nobody had challenged the result of the election.
He noted that those that went to court after the exercise only challenged the process and not the election.
Reacting to the defection of some chieftains from the party, especially the Secretary to the State Government, Moshood Adeoti, Oyetola said their defection was not peculiar to Osun State.
He, however, assured that his government would take advantage of public private partnership to improve the economy of the state, if elected.
Oyetola also promised to initiate programmes capable of growing the economy of the state such as agriculture, tourism, trade, investment, micro allied industries among others.
“We are looking at value chain on agriculture. We are looking at cottage and processing industries to create jobs. Public Private Partnership is the way to go now.
“We will create enabling environments for people to create wealth. We will improve on infrastructure to attract foreign and local investments.
“With all these and others, we shall be able to take the state to the next level and a place to be.”
