Ex Kebbi PDP chair, Musa Dan-Illela is dead

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A former Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Kebbi State, Alhaji Musa Dan-Illela, is dead.

The late politician, according to his close associates, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he was being treated for an undisclosed ailment.

Dan-Illela was a former factional chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

He defected with the former governor of the state, Alhaji Usman Dakingari and other top PDP chieftains loyal to Dakingari to the All Progressive Congress (APC) last year.

The late politician was also the chairman of Birnin-Kebbi Local Government Council for eight years in the last dispensation.

He attended the Government Secondary School Koko with former governors of Kebbi State, Senator Adamu Aliero and Usman Dakingari.

Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingeri, who confirmed the death of the Politician, said Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was deeply touched by Dan-Illela’s death.

He said, “The state would miss the service of the late politician who was committed to the service and development of his state and people. The governor prayed Allah to grant him Aljanah Firdausi and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

His remains arrived Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport at about 3:40p.m, on Tuesday, and had been buried at the Birnin-Kebbi old cemetery according to Islamic rites.