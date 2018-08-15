Federal roads: Buhari approves N20b reimbursement for Plateau, says Lalong

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reimbursement of N20 billion the state committed in the construction of federal roads projects in the state.

Governor Lalong disclosed this, on Tuesday, in a special broadcast, in Jos, and said the Federal Executive Council has also approved N345 million for the dualisation of the Akwanga-Jos- Bauch-Gombe road.

“You remember during the visit of the President to the state, we made some request and were closely followed.

“I am happy to inform you that Approval for reimbursement of over N20 billion we had commuted in construction of various Federal Government road projects has been secured.

“We are to ploughing back this money into projects and social service delivery for the benefit of the people in line with our campaign promises.

“The Federal Executive Council approved N348, 5000, 000, 000 for the dualisation project of the Akwanga-Jos-Bauch-Gombe roads. The project is billed for immediate commencement from this month.”

The governor also informed that Plateau State has been duly captured in the N10 billion Presidential Palliative Fund for displaced farming communities, following violent attacks and clashes that have left the state with large number of IDPs.

Governor Lalong assured the state that his administration would conduct a free, fair and credible local government elections in the state and expressed hope that the election was postponed due to insecurity, saying that with the relative peace, government is considering the conduct of the poll soon.

He continued, “This administration remains committed to tackling issues that tend to hinder progress. We appreciate the concern and anxieties over the delay in conducting Local Government Elections.

“The delay is not deliberate as security issues have hampered our efforts in carrying out the exercise.

“However, with elative peace retuning to the state, we are extensively consulting with the security agencies and as soon as clearance is given, the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) would swing into action and conduct election.”

The governor also approved the creation of three new Chiefdoms in the state, Ibaas in Barkin-Ladi, Ngas in Kanke and Byan in Langtang South Local Government Areas respectively. Two existing Chiefdoms were upgraded to first class status in Riyom and Jos North Local Government Areas.

He assured the commitment of his administration towards making life easy and affordable to the people through people oriented policies.