Ex-Gov. Yuguda’s aides drag Bauchi govt. to court over unpaid severance package

FROM: PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

No fewer than 183 former political office holders under the immediate

past governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, have dragged the

state government and the Attorney-General (AG) of the state to the

National Industrial Court of Nigeria, in Bauchi, over unpaid severance

gratuity totaling over N600 million.

Speaking with journalists at the court premises, on

Wednesday, shortly after the case was mentioned before presiding

Justice Waziri Agbe, one of the aggrieved former aides, Dalhatu

Ibrahim Ningi, a former Senior Special Assistant, Protocol to

ex-Governor Yuguda, said they were seeking legal redress against the state government to claim their

rights.

Ningi, who is the Chairman, Forum of Former Political Officer Holder,

said: “We met the state government several times and we have written

to them several times to pay us our severance gratuity.

“They promised us several times and gave us letters that they would

definitely going to pay but up till now they have not paid us and they

didn’t call for any settlement between us and them that is why we are

here today (Wednesday) with our lawyer to claim our rights.”

Counsel to plaintiffs, Barr. Mendy Anieken, said his clients were

disenchanted with the development, saying it was capable of

creating social tension within the polity.

According to Anieken, “It is better the Government comes to their aid and settle

because this is a claim fixed by law. We have a gazette fixing it and

that have no defence against the claim before the court”

On the adjournment of the case to December 7 for hearing, Barr.

Aneikan said, “We are optimistic that the new judge was just been

posted and we have seen that he is proactive. He is ready to hear us.

So we have faith in the court because that is the only place we can

run to ventilate our grievance as far as this claim is concern. We

expect that on the next adjourn date (December 7), our matter will be

heard and justice will come in the end.

“The case is just about severance gratuity which has not been paid. We

have written several letters to that effect and the government still

dodge and for a long time didn’t find anything thing in defence of the

suit but just few days back we see them trying to put some papers in

terms of the suit. We are not bothered. We want them to join issues

with us to see whether we are entitled to these claims or not.”

In his own reaction, counsel to the state government, Barrister Ibn

Idris, Director, Civil Litigations, in the ministry of Justice Bauchi,

said it was true that some former aides of ex-governor Isa Yuguda have

dragged the state government to court over alleged severance

gratutity.

Barrister Idris said: “For you to get a clear picture of what gather

claim is and what our responses is I think you have to refer to the

processes we filed in exchange. They have served us with their claims

and we have served them the government side of the defence. I advise

you refer to the court processes since the matter is in court”

According to him, the former aides claimed that they are entitled to

furniture, allowances and referred to the relevant law adding, “ we

on our part said no they are not even if they are there are certain

things that must be considered as provided for by the law. I don’t

want to go into details because the matter is before the court and it

will be prejudiced for me to start discussing it before the court

starts making any pronouncements. We are waiting for the court to

decide and after that either sides determines what it gets.”