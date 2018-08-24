– The Sun News
Anyansi-Agwu

Enyimba FC chairman hopeful CAF will approve stadium for matches

— 24th August 2018

NAN

Chief Felix Anyansi-Agwu, Chairman, Enyimba FC of Aba, says the facilities needed at the Enyimba Stadium to ensure the club hosted Tara Brazzaville of Congo match have been installed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Enyimba Stadium has been undergoing reconstruction to give it world-class touch since 2016.

Anyansi-Agwu made the assertion on Friday in Aba while speaking with newsmen during the visit of Confederation of African Football (CAF) inspection team to the stadium.

He said that it was very easy for anybody who visited the rehabilitated stadium with the new artificial turf and other improvements to be impressed by the work done on the facility.

New managers Emery, Pellegrini scrap for first point

He therefore, expressed the hope that the team would give approval for the use of the stadium for Enyimba’s match against Tara Brazzaville of Congo on Wednesday.

Anyansi-Agwu said that Abia needed CAF’s encouragement having witnessed the level of development Enyimba Stadium had undergone.

He added that he hoped that CAF would in a few days give its nod for the match in Aba.

The chairman, while debunking the information making the rounds on the social media that the date of the match had been changed, described it as misleading; saying that the date was still Aug. 29.

On the official opening of the stadium, the chairman said it was the Abia Government that was the custodian of the project and would determine the date for the official opening.

He thanked Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu for his magnanimity and commitment which made the Enyimba Stadium rehabilitation a reality, adding that the team would now be playing their matches at home.

NAN reports that the stadium which now has an artificial turf has undergone massive rehabilitation with improved conveniences, dressing rooms and stands.

Sodangi

2019 elections: Sen.Sodangi wants governorship position zoned to Nasarawa-North

— 24th August 2018

NAN A three-term Senator, Abubakar Sodangi, on Friday advocated the zoning of Nasarawa State governorship position to Nasarawa North senatorial district come 2019 general elections. Sodangi represented Nasarawa West in the Senate; 1999 to 2011 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He said in an interview with newsmen in Nasarawa, Nasarawa Local…

  • SARAKI

    APC can’t succeed in move to impeach Saraki, says Bauchi lawmaker

    — 24th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi A member of the Bauchi State House of Assembly representing Lere/Bula constituency in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area, Muhammad Adamu Tukur, has said that the move being orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to impeach Senate President Bukola Saraki will fail. Speaking with journalists at his residence, on Friday, the politician…

  • IRATE

    Killing: Irate youths burn Police Area Command Office in Osun

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN Irate youths on Friday set ablaze the Osun Police Area Command Office in Iwo in protest against the alleged killing of a resident by policemen suspected to be members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad. An eyewitness said the victim, Nafiu Ayodele, who was a student of Osun Polytechnic, Iree, was allegedly hit by…

  • ALAAGA

    Ex-Rep, Christina Alaaga dumps APC for PDP

    — 24th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former member of the House of Representatives for Gwer/Gwer West Federal Constituency, Hon. Christina Alaaga, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Alaaga, who led thousands of her supporters to dump the ruling party, said she was returning home after a few years of…

  • bayelsa

    Bayelsa healthcare delivery is best in Nigeria — Dep. Governor

    — 24th August 2018

    NAN The Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Rear Adm. Gboribiogha John-Jonal (rtd) has described Bayelsa Primary Healthcare Board as one of the best in Nigeria, in terms of healthcare delivery. John-Jonal made the remark during the inauguration of the healthcare board, in Bayelsa Secretariat on Friday in Yenagoa. According to him, the state in this period needed…

