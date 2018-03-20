The Sun News
Enugu NULGE endorses Ugwuanyi for second term, harps on LG autonomy

Enugu NULGE endorses Ugwuanyi for second term, harps on LG autonomy

— 20th March 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) has endorsed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for a second term in office.

The council workers gave the endorsement, on Tuesday, at a mega rally held in solidarity for the governor at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

The workers at the rally appealed to Governor Ugwuanyi and members of the Enugu State House of Assembly to firmly support local government autonomy.

In his speech, NULGE President in Enugu State, Comrade Kenneth Ugwueze, said the governor had, within his three years in office, changed the story of local government workers in the state.

His position was also re-echoed by the National President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, who was also at the rally.

Ugwueze said the endorsement of Governor Ugwuanyi came after the mandate was endorsed by the council workers in the 17 council areas of the state owing to the governor’s special attention to workers.

Said he, “You Excellency, the workers in Enugu State have converged here today to say thank you to the Governor who has wiped away our tears.

“You have demonstrated democracy and good governance at work in all areas. This is manifest in your transparency, rule of law, health, inclusiveness, service delivery, which are all manifest in your leadership style and also endeared you to the good people of Enugu State.

“We commend you for the paradigm shift in the government labour relationship which has created a peaceful industrial atmosphere in Enugu State, which has made you to the friendliest governor.

“You have achieved this through payment of outstanding arrears of salary ranging from one to 15 months; payment of arrears of leave allowance ranging from one year to 7 years; four months areas of pensions; commencement of payment of gratuities to local government retirees after 16 years of its non-payment and making the payment of salary a first line charge of your administration,” he disclosed.

He added that the Governor had also approved “for the full improvement of the national scheme of service for the local government workers in the state, approval of the conduct and release of outstanding promotions, payment of 13 month Christmas bonus to the local government workers in the State, the first of its kind since the creation of Enugu State.

The NULGE President, further, thanked the Governor for the massive infrastructural development of both urban and rural communities in the State, describing it as unprecedented in the history of Enugu State.

“The positive transformation in the areas of agriculture, health sector, education, and other areas of governance which has to a great measure improved the quality of life among the good citizens of the State.

“We congratulate you for the conduct of the most peaceful local government election in the State last year, which has brought in a democratically elected government at the grassroots; the outcome of the election has ushered in executive chairmen who have a clear vision of bringing democracy dividends and extending the gesture of the governor.

“Today, local government system has been transformed through your ingenuity, and we are beneficiaries of this transformation,” he said.

On local government autonomy, Ugwueze reminded the Governor that he was among the NASS members in the 7th Assembly that supported local government autonomy in Nigeria.

“During our South-East zonal rally in April 2017, you further assured us of your continued support to the current struggle for the autonomy.

“We thank the Enugu State House of Assembly for conducting public hearing in this regard, even as the outcome is being awaited; we appeal to the members of the State Assembly to vote in favor of local government autonomy, which will represent the yearnings of Nigerians and include us among the States that have endorsed autonomy for local government areas,” he said.

The elated Governor Ugwuanyi while responding thanked the workers for their support, assuring that all outstanding issues affecting them would be given due attention by his government.

