– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - England beat Mexico 6-1 to win France 2018 Group B
13th August 2018 - Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence
13th August 2018 - Enugu west senatorial district holds prayers for Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi, others
13th August 2018 - Barca win Spanish Super Cup after late penalty save
13th August 2018 - My administration not hindered by debt – Obaseki
13th August 2018 - Rivers people’ll resist any rigging – Wike
13th August 2018 - Whose PVCs are these?
13th August 2018 - Amnesty programme priority to Buhari govt –Dokubo
13th August 2018 - Neymar strikes as PSG begin title defence with win over Caen
13th August 2018 - Oron nation demands guber ticket to support APC
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / England beat Mexico 6-1 to win France 2018 Group B
Group B

England beat Mexico 6-1 to win France 2018 Group B

— 13th August 2018

NAN

England scored a flurry of goals in the second half to defeat Mexico 6-1 on Sunday and finish top of Group B at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The first half of the match at Saint-Malo in France was fairly balanced at the Stade de Marville.

Mexico looked bright early on before England grew into the contest and pressed forward.

The deadlock was broken by the North Americans on 37 minutes, as Jacqueline Ovalle scored her fourth goal of France 2018 with a superb finish.

After taking a pass from Katty Martinez in space on the right, she cut inside on her left foot and struck a shot into the top corner.

READ ALSO Barca win Spanish Super Cup after late penalty save

Though they went into the half-time break trailing, the Young Lionesses sensationally turned the match around in the second half with six unanswered goals, including a hat-trick from Lauren Hemp.

Alessia Russo levelled matters for England on 49 minutes.

Chloe Kelly got on the end of Sandy MacIver’s clearance to put Mo Marley’s side in the lead in the 53rd minute.

Hemp then slotted her first of the match on 62 minutes for 3-1 before Georgia Stanway added a fourth with a fine strike two minutes later.

She went on to seal an emphatic England comeback with two more goals, as the Young Lionesses confirmed their spot in the quarter-finals.

Defeat for Mexico meant their France 2018 campaign was at an end, in spite of starting well with a 3-2 win over Brazil on Aug. 5.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

OKOH

Primate Okoh warns youths to shun thuggery, electoral violence

— 13th August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Nicholas Okoh has warned youths to shun thuggery and any act of violence during the forthcoming 2019 general election. Okoh gave the charge at the 61st annual National Youth Conference of the National Council of the Anglican…

  • ENUGU WEST

    Enugu west senatorial district holds prayers for Ekweremadu, Ugwuanyi, others

    — 13th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka and Raphael Ede, Enugu Agwu Local Government Area secretariat’s pavilion in Enugu State was filled to the  brim last weekend ,when over 5,000 Christians from Enugu west senatorial district and beyond congregated to pray for the state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and peace in Nigeria. Delivering the sermon,…

  • OBASEKI

    My administration not hindered by debt – Obaseki

    — 13th August 2018

    Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, said his administration is not hindered by huge inherited debts as being reported in some quarters. The governor, who was reacting to some publications’ headlines in a statement, at the weekend, said the report is completely false and none of the media outfits that published it can provide any proof,…

  • WIKE

    Rivers people’ll resist any rigging – Wike

    — 13th August 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said Rivers people will resist any attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Federal Government to rig the 2019 elections. Wike said the APC Federal Government has no single project on ground in the state to sell the party’s candidates during the forthcoming elections in 2019. Speaking during an…

  • AMNESTY

    Amnesty programme priority to Buhari govt –Dokubo

    — 13th August 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta and Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said the amnesty programme in the Niger Delta region remains a priority of the Federal Government. He said the Buhari administration is desirous of peace in the Niger Delta and is…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share