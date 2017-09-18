Emmys 2017: The Handmaid’s Tale and Big Little Lies the main winners

Dystopian TV series The Handmaid’s Tale has scooped the top drama honours at this year’s Emmy Awards.

The show won five awards including best drama series, best actress for Elisabeth Moss and best supporting actress for Ann Dowd.

Big Little Lies took five prizes in the limited series categories, including wins for Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern.

The British winners included Riz Ahmed, who took best lead actor in a limited series or movie for The Night Of.

Other British winners included Charlie Brooker, who won best writing for a limited series for his Netflix show Black Mirror.

One of the episodes, San Junipero, also won the trophy for best TV movie. Brooker said it “was a story about love, and love will defeat hate, it will win”.

British comedian John Oliver and his writing team scooped two prizes for satirical show Last Week Tonight.

The Handmaid’s Tale’s win for best drama series means Hulu has become the first streaming service to win that award, beating the likes of big hitters Netflix and Amazon.

Bruce Miller – who won two trophies as the show’s writer and executive producer – thanked author Margaret Atwood, “who created this world for all of us”. The show is adapted from Atwood’s 1985 novel.