CRIME FIGHTING

Ember Months: Delta Police Command reels out crime control strategy

11th September 2018

“We have evolved a new security plan that would make our various police stations work as a team in their day-to-day crime-fighting.”

Ben Dunno, Warri

The Delta State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Mustafa, has announced a new security strategy to be adopted to combat crime across the state during the last four months of the year (’ember months’), particularly in December.

Making the announcement while briefing newsmen in Warri, Mustafa, noted that the new crime-fighting strategy was necessary in order to curb the high crime rate usually recorded in the ’ember’ period.

Warning criminal elements to leave the state, as it would no longer be business as usual for them, the police commissioner assured residents of a crime-free environment during the festive season.

According to him: “At the various security meetings the Command held with officers and men, as well as sister security outfits and other stakeholders, we have developed a new security strategy that would curb crime rates across the state during this period.

“Having identified some flash point areas, we have decided to improve our intelligence gathering in these places so as to be more proactive in our operations. We have also evolved a new security plan that would make our various police stations work as a team in their day-to-day crime-fighting.

“Now let me use Warri as an example to illustrate this new strategy. For instance, if a crime is reported at Okumabga Avenue under the ‘B Division’, the collaboration among all the Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in that area is such that allows all the units to send their men to the crime scene as reinforcements so as to be able to tackle the situation collectively.

“And this would be done interchangeably among the divisional heads, who are to be on red alert at all times, so as to be able to dispatch men and officers to support the division on ground where such crime are being committed. This strategy would also assist in the exchange of intel among the DPOs across the state.”

CP Mustafa further disclosed that “the police is equally working in synergy with the various sister security outfits like the Army, Navy, DSS and Civil Defence Corp, in areas of carrying out joint operations and exchange of intelligence to either preempt crimes or move swiftly to tackle it.”

He added that the use of local vigilantes would also be maximized, as they would be very useful in providing vital information regarding their localities, “since they are from there [and] they can help in identifying criminal elements in their areas.”

Mustafa enjoined residents to go about their legitimate daily business without fear, as the Command ensures the adequate protection of their lives and property.

