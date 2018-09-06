Ember months: Insecurity playground— 6th September 2018
With the turn of events in the country, the rate of insecurity increased with the downturn of the economy, unemployment and social ills and injustice
I have noticed over the years that the coinage “Ember” which ordinarily refers to the last four great unpredictable months of the year which are September, October, November and December have become security playground of some sort.
The coinage was first communicated to members of the public when the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) commenced its road safety programme on all national highways.
Consequently road walks,Radio and television advertisements were initiated while announcements that include talk shows and were carried out.
In later years, the Nigeria Police saw the wisdom in the FRSC initiative and followed suit.
Interestingly, it is during these period that data of yearly motor accidents are released.
However, with the turn of events in the country, the rate of insecurity increased with the downturn of the economy, unemployment and social ills and injustice in the country.
The coinage became a sing-song that tends to remind the people that, with the unfolding ‘Ember’ months, evil is easily unleashed on the society. With the unfolding ‘Ember’ months, the urge to make quick money among the youths and even parents become very high. The resultant effect is that insecurity and criminality provided veritable playing ground to fester faster. Many security institutions have come to the realisation that ‘Ember’ months seem to be the major kickstarter of criminality that awaken security agencies from their slumber. Apart from the awakening, it is even more pathetic that security agencies are not as proactively incline as expected of institutions managing security.
More worrisome is the spate of unfolding vicious criminalities spanning from the north to the South East and other parts of the country. Two weeks back, this column made a clarion call for the halting of killings around the country. It is foolhardy that on the one hand, the government is not showing the much needed protection of lives and properties and on the other hand, the same government has opened its doors to foreign investors while overlooking and downplaying the implications. Poor police proactiveness around the country especially in Plateau State. The question is: why has it been difficult for the Police to proactively stop every reported mass killings in the Middle Belt region of the country, since the the Inspector General of Police assumed office? Could this display of nonchalant attitude and lousy response of the Police not responsible for the clarion call on the President of the country not to extend his tenure in office and should not be allowed to supervise the 2019 general election. So far, the ‘Ember’ months are already giving very gloomy warning signals to Nigerians. The ‘Ember’ months, as they unfold also precent problems. With the flag off of electioneering campaign where politicians exhibit their mastery of the game of criminality. It is more surprising that politicians beat the police to the game. It is inconceivable that politicians who before now had helped in the posting of police men to their state, turn around to use such policemen during their political campaigns. It is such clandestine moves that should attract the attention of the police management team who should be aware that there are still many bad eggs in the police. Could this not be the reason why many Nigerians are calling for the ‘scraping’ of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). The squad notoriety was well known and the inhuman activities of the personnels are recorded by many Nigerians. So, it was a joyous moment when the Vice-President acting as the President directed the restructuring of the squad. Instead, what the police understood as restructuring is merely to change the bottle but retaining the same wine. Come to think of it, the reverse is what Nigerians are asking for. Which is retaining the bottle but totally change the content in the bottle.
According to web Dictionary restructuring simply means “restructure a broken nose.
To effect a fundamental change in (as an organization or system)”. What then is difficult for the lGP to reorient the personnels and weed off the bad eggs who had brought shame to the in the system. Police men who under the guise of being SARS personnel had thrown caution to the winds to perpetrate inhuman acts.
By changing their uniform and drafting a Commissioner to head the squad has nothing to do with the Presidential directive. After all, Commissioners have always been in charge of FSARS and SARS . For playing around the Presidential directive and openly playing rectories, simply tantamount to flagrant disobedience of lawful Presidential order. This should not be condoned the second time.
The truth is that, there are more capable hands in the police organisation.
Just few weeks after assuming office as the Chairman of the Police Service commission, Mr Musiliu Smith had course to officially invite the lGP and drew his attention to the flagrant disobedience of statutory laws that empowers the Commission to first approve every nomination of commissioners and others personnels before they are posted . It’s on record that the lGP is alleged to had consistently flouted this regulation during the entire tenure of Sir Mike Okiro, Chairman of the police commission . It was heartwarming to hear the lGP promising the new Chairman of total compliance and obedience to the Chairman. Despite his tucking his tail in between his legs, the forthcoming general election should not be under the security supervision of this lGP. The question is, why the desperate move to supervise the general election when your retirement is only few weeks to the election month.
—————————————————-
Shark Dance at Tin -Can Island Port (1)
IT IS not always that Sharks are seen around a Sea Port. Nor do people see a Shark dance in the day time without a purpose. In fact study shows that Shark only dance (wiggle) when there is a prey in sight. Shark ruffles the water before attacking its prey, no wonder the Comptroller General of Customs recent posting posting of MBA Musa as the Controller of Tin-Can Island speaks volume to many stakeholders operating at the port.
(To be continued)
