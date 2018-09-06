Ember months: Insecurity playground

Interestingly, it is during these period that data of yearly motor accidents are released.

However, with the turn of events in the country, the rate of insecurity increased with the downturn of the economy, unemployment and social ills and injustice in the country.

The coinage became a sing-song that tends to remind the people that, with the unfolding ‘Ember’ months, evil is easily unleashed on the society. With the unfolding ‘Ember’ months, the urge to make quick money among the youths and even parents become very high. The resultant effect is that insecurity and criminality provided veritable playing ground to fester faster. Many security institutions have come to the realisation that ‘Ember’ months seem to be the major kickstarter of criminality that awaken security agencies from their slumber. Apart from the awakening, it is even more pathetic that security agencies are not as proactively incline as expected of institutions managing security.

More worrisome is the spate of unfolding vicious criminalities spanning from the north to the South East and other parts of the country. Two weeks back, this column made a clarion call for the halting of killings around the country. It is foolhardy that on the one hand, the government is not showing the much needed protection of lives and properties and on the other hand, the same government has opened its doors to foreign investors while overlooking and downplaying the implications. Poor police proactiveness around the country especially in Plateau State. The question is: why has it been difficult for the Police to proactively stop every reported mass killings in the Middle Belt region of the country, since the the Inspector General of Police assumed office? Could this display of nonchalant attitude and lousy response of the Police not responsible for the clarion call on the President of the country not to extend his tenure in office and should not be allowed to supervise the 2019 general election. So far, the ‘Ember’ months are already giving very gloomy warning signals to Nigerians. The ‘Ember’ months, as they unfold also precent problems. With the flag off of electioneering campaign where politicians exhibit their mastery of the game of criminality. It is more surprising that politicians beat the police to the game. It is inconceivable that politicians who before now had helped in the posting of police men to their state, turn around to use such policemen during their political campaigns. It is such clandestine moves that should attract the attention of the police management team who should be aware that there are still many bad eggs in the police. Could this not be the reason why many Nigerians are calling for the ‘scraping’ of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). The squad notoriety was well known and the inhuman activities of the personnels are recorded by many Nigerians. So, it was a joyous moment when the Vice-President acting as the President directed the restructuring of the squad. Instead, what the police understood as restructuring is merely to change the bottle but retaining the same wine. Come to think of it, the reverse is what Nigerians are asking for. Which is retaining the bottle but totally change the content in the bottle.