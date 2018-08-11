 Ekwunife condemns killing of Agulu indigene by Police

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Sen. Uche Ekwunife, on Friday condemned, in strong words, the killing of one Mr. Nonso Onyeme by a trigger-happy policeman in his home town Agulu in Anaocha Local Government of Anambra State.

Onyeme was reported to have been killed by the policeman at a checkpoint in Agulu close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University School of Pharmacy, Agulu, over N100 bribe.

But reacting to the gruesomely murdered of the young man by Police, Ekwunife described it as ‘one death too many’ and called on the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Anambra State and the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Anaocha Local Government to ensure that all those involved in the murder of the young man were brought to justice.

She said, “Nonso was a young man, a father and a responsible individual who went about his daily activities as a law abiding citizen. His death came as a shock to me. I feel saddened that the Nigerian Police Force has not been able to put a stop to the reckless killings of citizens by its officers.”

Ekwunife also called on the Federal Government to initiate the necessary reforms that would ensure that only decent and psychologically stable individuals were employed into the Nigerian Police Force, just as she called on Inspector General of Police to, as a matter of urgency and public interest, look into the activities of his men at various checkpoints.

She extended her condolences to the deceased’s family, the people of Agulu and the entire people of Anaocha Local Government, and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

Meanwhile, a rights group, Behind Bars Human Right Defenders (BBHRD) had asked Anambra State Police Command to ensure justice for Onyeme.

The rights group marched through some major streets of Awka in protest and ended up at the state Police headquarters, where they submitted their petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar.

The group urged the police boss to ensure that the family of the deceased was given justice.

Speaking to newsmen, spokesman of the group, Mr. Harrison Gwamnichu, condemned the murder of Onyeme and attempted murder of one Chigozie Okoye and called on the police boss to act fast.

The group said, “We wish to register our displeasure and dismay with the dastardly murder of Nonso, a businessman from Odidiama Village, Agulu in Anaocha LGA, Anambra and attempted murder of Chigozie Okoye.

“We demand the closure of illegal checkpoints in Anambra, we demand an end to extortion by men of the Nigerian police force, and we say no more to further careless killing of Nigerians.

“It is worrisome that about 24 hours after the gruesome murder, officers are yet to be arrested and your command is yet to make any official statement, no visited the family.

“We demand detailed investigation of this ugly incident and insist that the Police produce all the culprits involved, these reckless behaviors by officers can portray Nigeria as a lawless nation.”