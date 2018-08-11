Ekwunife condemns killing of Agulu indigene by Police— 11th August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka
Sen. Uche Ekwunife, on Friday condemned, in strong words, the killing of one Mr. Nonso Onyeme by a trigger-happy policeman in his home town Agulu in Anaocha Local Government of Anambra State.
Onyeme was reported to have been killed by the policeman at a checkpoint in Agulu close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University School of Pharmacy, Agulu, over N100 bribe.
But reacting to the gruesomely murdered of the young man by Police, Ekwunife described it as ‘one death too many’ and called on the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police Anambra State and the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Anaocha Local Government to ensure that all those involved in the murder of the young man were brought to justice.
She said, “Nonso was a young man, a father and a responsible individual who went about his daily activities as a law abiding citizen. His death came as a shock to me. I feel saddened that the Nigerian Police Force has not been able to put a stop to the reckless killings of citizens by its officers.”
READ ALSO: 2019: Oyo SSG joins guber race
Ekwunife also called on the Federal Government to initiate the necessary reforms that would ensure that only decent and psychologically stable individuals were employed into the Nigerian Police Force, just as she called on Inspector General of Police to, as a matter of urgency and public interest, look into the activities of his men at various checkpoints.
She extended her condolences to the deceased’s family, the people of Agulu and the entire people of Anaocha Local Government, and prayed that God would grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.
Meanwhile, a rights group, Behind Bars Human Right Defenders (BBHRD) had asked Anambra State Police Command to ensure justice for Onyeme.
The rights group marched through some major streets of Awka in protest and ended up at the state Police headquarters, where they submitted their petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar.
The group urged the police boss to ensure that the family of the deceased was given justice.
Speaking to newsmen, spokesman of the group, Mr. Harrison Gwamnichu, condemned the murder of Onyeme and attempted murder of one Chigozie Okoye and called on the police boss to act fast.
The group said, “We wish to register our displeasure and dismay with the dastardly murder of Nonso, a businessman from Odidiama Village, Agulu in Anaocha LGA, Anambra and attempted murder of Chigozie Okoye.
“We demand the closure of illegal checkpoints in Anambra, we demand an end to extortion by men of the Nigerian police force, and we say no more to further careless killing of Nigerians.
“It is worrisome that about 24 hours after the gruesome murder, officers are yet to be arrested and your command is yet to make any official statement, no visited the family.
“We demand detailed investigation of this ugly incident and insist that the Police produce all the culprits involved, these reckless behaviors by officers can portray Nigeria as a lawless nation.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Bayelsa gets new CP9th August 2018
-
-
4th CP posted to Bayelsa in 2 weeks30th July 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
2019: Why we joined alliance against APC, Buhari— 11th August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA) has said that it went into alliance with the Coalition of United People Party (CUPP) because of the serial killings in some parts of the country and the rampant use of security agencies against political opponents by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). One of the national…
-
Ekwunife condemns killing of Agulu indigene by Police— 11th August 2018
Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Sen. Uche Ekwunife, on Friday condemned, in strong words, the killing of one Mr. Nonso Onyeme by a trigger-happy policeman in his home town Agulu in Anaocha Local Government of Anambra State. Onyeme was reported to have been killed by the policeman at a checkpoint in Agulu close to the Nnamdi Azikiwe…
-
Defenders of Democracy in the eye of the storm— 11th August 2018
The Defenders of our Democratic institutions deserve full support at this trying times against excesses and abuse… Femi Adeniyi When democracy was first put into practice at Athens in Greece, the proponents wanted to set a new world order and give evenly representation to the common people. The people should matter, they hold the majority,…
-
Tragedy in Ekiti: APC chieftain, ex-gov. Segun Oni’s loyalist shot dead— 11th August 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and former Personal Assistwnt of former Ekiti State Governor Segun Oni, Bunmi Ojo was, on Friday night, shot dead by a yet-to-be identified assailant at a viewing centre, along Adebayo road in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital. The tragic incident had thrown the camp…
-
2019: Oyo SSG joins guber race— 11th August 2018
Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Secretary to the Government of Oyo State, Alhaji Olalekan Ali, has joined the 2019 governorship race in the state, saying he will ensure the continuous security, safety, welfare well-being and prosperity of the citizenry. The Alli’s aspiration was confirmed in his personal note, dated August 6, 2018, to relevant stakeholders, including members…
-
Entertainment
I want handsome rich man as husband – Damilola Aina, model— 11th August 2018
Model cum actress, Damilola Aina, has got what it takes to be a super star. She is beautiful, fair complexioned, talented and quite comfortable financially, having graced the billboards of top telecommunication brands in Nigeria and beyond. Damilola Diamond, as close friends fondly call her, has hinted that she is single and okay with it…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja sex workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
ABOMINATION: Woman sleeps with son to have a child for her husband— 11th August 2018
– Woman sleeps with son to have a child for her husband – I did it to save my 2nd marriage, she pleads Linus Oota, Lafia The story of a woman sleeping with her son from her first marriage in order to raise children for her husband from her second marriage sounds so strange. Unbelievable!…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
Dissecting Nigeria’s leadership challenge— 10th August 2018
• At Ray Ekpu’s 70th birthday colloquium, experts analyse and dissect nation’s unending political crises Tope Adeboboye and Ismail Omipidan Since its independence in 1960, Nigeria has been bedevilled by a ceaseless run of seemingly intractable challenges. Over the years, sundry factors have been brandished by different experts as reasons for the country’s stunted socio-economic…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
2019: Okotie’s charter for an interim government— 10th August 2018
George Okolo The elections since the return to civil rule in 1999 have produced four presidents, three from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and one, the incumbent, President Muhammadu Buhari, from the All Progressives Congress (APC). These leaders represent the two dominant alternative policy options and ideologies that govern our polity. Yet, none of these…
Columnists
-
What single mothers should seek in potential companions— 11th August 2018
Even if you vow not to marry a single mother as a man, this doesn’t stop these women from dating and marrying better men who know their worth. Kate Halim I laugh when some people talk down on single mothers. Yet these same slimy individuals sneak into these women’s phones and inboxes to demand free…
-
Dele Momodu’s lion tribe of journalists— 11th August 2018
Mike Awoyinfa Fellow Nigerians, permit me to celebrate today one of our own: the man recently “ordained” bishop and of whom Pastor Tunde Bakare of the Latter Rain Assembly declares: “He is one of the few men I read every weekend when he writes at the back of Thisday. I read him because he is…
-
Saraki as Buhari’s Achilles’ heel— 10th August 2018
Like Achilles’ heel, Senate President Saraki may have become the weak point of a strong coalition of political forces that brought Buhari to power in 2015 Majeed Dahiru Achilles, a mythical Greek figure and a man of many battles most famous for his heroic exploits in the Trojan wars, as written in Homer’s Iliad, was…
-
Why you can’t succeed as an island— 10th August 2018
If you decide to do it alone, it may work for a while, but nature will take its toll at some point. We all need the contributions of others to succeed Ladi Ayodeji The famous English poet John Donne wrote: “No man is an island, entirely of itself; every man is a piece of the…
-
Debauchery ravaging Nigerian politics— 10th August 2018
Invasion of National Assembly on the orders of the director-general of the SSS was just a by-product of the debauchery currently ravaging Nigerian politics. Duro Onabule Nigeria politics is getting dirtier by the day, and instead of getting worried or even disgusted, everybody seems to be glorifying a deplorable situation. Politicians, the media, lawyers and,…
-
Desecration of the altar of lawmaking— 10th August 2018
da Onuoha Ukeh For the first time in more than three years in the saddle, the Federal Government on Tuesday bared its fangs, in a move to instill discipline in the system. It wielded the big stick against the director-general of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura, who was summarily dismissed for an…
-
Why Boko Haram persist (2)— 9th August 2018
A closer appraisal of the DSS operations with Boko Haram has been very deplorable and speaks volume of those at the helm of affairs of the organization. Ben Okezie In the early part of 2001, which was the formative year of the sect popularly known as Boko Haram, it was no secret that all the…
-
The looming betrayal— 9th August 2018
Those who hold the broom today, as a defence and fortress, may find that they do not hold a monopoly to betrayal. Their defence may become their nemesis. Alvan Ewuzie Many years ago I went to Airport Hotel in Lagos to conduct an interview with a current member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who…
-
Nigeria: A fractured nation (3)— 9th August 2018
Newton Jibunoh About five years ago, I was invited by Nnamdi Azikiwe University to deliver the eighth annual lecture with the theme “Environmental Management and Conservation,” but was asked by the university to pick my related topic and so I decided on “Land Is Life.” The lecture was subsequently published and when my son read the…
-
Senate presidency and what numbers may say— 9th August 2018
Jimanze Ego-Alowes If lawyers do not ruin a civilisation, then the gods have saved it. The truth of this ancient lore is so graphically Nigerian. Give or take, no other professionals have brought so much blight and catastrophe upon the Nigerian nation than, 1. Soldiers/coup-purchased generals, 2. Economists and 3. Lawyers. It just so happened…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Why do these northern Boko Haram men in the nigerian police take delight in killing civilians mostly of southern extraction? My take is this.. kill any police man that kills a civilian. Mob him to death. Kill him on the spot instantly.