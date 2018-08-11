– The Sun News
OYO

2019: Oyo SSG joins guber race

11th August 2018

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Secretary to the Government of Oyo State, Alhaji Olalekan Ali, has joined the 2019 governorship race in the state, saying he will ensure the continuous security, safety, welfare well-being and prosperity of the citizenry.

The Alli’s aspiration was confirmed in his personal note, dated August 6, 2018, to relevant stakeholders, including members of the state executive council and some notable politicians with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The personal note was made available to journalists, in Ibadan, on Friday evening.

Saturday Sun gathered that Alli, 61, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, had discussed his aspiration with Governor Abiola Ajimobi, before he wrote the note.

Alli was chief executive of different multinational companies before he was appointed by Governor Ajimobi to replace the former SSG, Alhaji Waheed Olajide, five years ago.

READ ALSO: Hijacked commercial bus: Police recover 2 bodies, rescue 8

He said the decision to join the governorship race was arrived at following due and diligent consultations with party leaders and elders, the governor, other stakeholders and his immediate family.

Alli, who hails from Idi-Omo Quaters in Oja’ba area of Ibadan, said in the personal note that for half a decade, he served the state “under the astute and architect-builder of modern Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi.

“Within this period, we have jointly gained tremendous knowledge about critical governance issues and become highly schooled in service-delivery to the citizenry.

“We have also actualised plans and projects to promote the socio-economic status of our state and our people.

“It is therefore with this sense of responsibility that I humbly convey my aspiration and offer my candidacy for the service of our state as its next governor.

“This shall be at the expiration of the unprecedented and highly impactful two-term tenure of our distinguished and acclaimed leader.

“Taking off from the foundation load by our mentor, we shall ensure the continuous security, safety, welfare wellbeing and prosperity of the citizenry; as we further the engendering of inclusive growth and development of the state.

“Consequently, I am seeking your support, prayers and partnership to successfully prosecute the project for the benefit of all, God willing.”

