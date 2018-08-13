– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Ekiti Tribunal: We’ll reclaim our mandate, Fayose assures supporters
13th August 2018 - Nadal withdraws from Cincinnati Masters for extra rest
13th August 2018 - Insecurity: FG donates relief materials to Zamfara victims
13th August 2018 - NASS invasion’ll engender peace, stability in final analysis, says cleric
13th August 2018 - APC salutes Oyegun at 79
13th August 2018 - PDP corruption stench still suffocates Nigerians, says APC
13th August 2018 - APC bombs Omisore, accuses him of employment scam
13th August 2018 - 2019: Atiku’ll make Nigeria work again, says ALDI
13th August 2018 - 2019: Igbo group cautions APC over harassment, intimidation of opposition
13th August 2018 - Be active in politics, Utomi charges Catholics in Lagos
Home / Elections / National / Ekiti Tribunal: We’ll reclaim our mandate, Fayose assures supporters
EKITI

Ekiti Tribunal: We’ll reclaim our mandate, Fayose assures supporters

— 13th August 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has assured his supporters and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the mandate which he said Ekiti people gave to his deputy, Kolapo Olusola  Eleka, would be reclaimed through the Tribunal.

The governor, who insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stole the people’s mandate from Eleka, urged the members of PDP and his supporters in the state to be hopeful, saying “I beileve that God will reclaim the  July 14 mandate for us.”

Governor Fayose gave the assurance while meeting with aspirants for the Federal and state Houses of Assembly, at the weekend, at the Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

He equally assured them of a level-playing ground, saying he would not be biased in rendering his support no matter how close or dear any of them is to him.

Said he, “We will reclaim our mandate. Let me assure you that my destiny is tied to yours and I will continue to be committed to this cause until you retrieve you mandate.

“The Journey of life is beyond today, we have seen today but no one has seen tomorrow. I believe God will return this mandate.

“I appreciate your courage. Life is full of challenges and opportunities. Certain things happen for you to know who your real friends are. It gives you the stamina to carry on also.  Ekiti people and even your distractors will celebrate you.

READ ALSO: NASS invasion’ll engender peace, stability in final analysis, says cleric

“For me, I have done  in my best for the election. We won and I have no doubt that we will win the battle again.

“Keep hope alive for beyond you, Ekiti people out there are in pain. Go to town you will see that the people who stole the mandate cannot celebrate it as the common man there are more pained.

“Keep body soul and spirit alive because I am sure we will be victorious.  It doesn’t matter how close anybody is with me, if he comes to tell you that Fayose has picked me, tell him that he is a fool. I expect everyone to sell himself to the people.

They who had witnessed my second tenure in spite of all odds and doubts, will also live to witness Eleka’s return as governor of Ekiti. Contest this poll in your own honour. There is a level playing for everybody to contest. I assure you,” he said.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKITI

Ekiti Tribunal: We’ll reclaim our mandate, Fayose assures supporters

— 13th August 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has assured his supporters and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the mandate which he said Ekiti people gave to his deputy, Kolapo Olusola  Eleka, would be reclaimed through the Tribunal. The governor, who insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stole the people’s mandate from…

  • relief materials

    Insecurity: FG donates relief materials to Zamfara victims

    — 13th August 2018

    NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated eight trucks of relief materials to about 29,000 victims displaced by bandits in seven villages and towns in Anka Emirate, Zamfara. The NEMA Coordinator, Sokoto Operations Office, Malam Sulaiman Muhammad, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday. Sulaiman said…

  • NASS

    NASS invasion’ll engender peace, stability in final analysis, says cleric

    — 13th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the rift between the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government and the leadership of the National Assembly would soon pave way for a lasting peace, so says Evangelist David Ngene. The cleric revealed that the current…

  • OYEGUN

    APC salutes Oyegun at 79

    — 13th August 2018

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with its immediate-past National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on his 79th birthday. The statement signed by the Ag. National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabela, the ruling party described Oyegun as a man of positive first, commending him for leading the party to victory in 2015. “A man of many…

  • CORRUPTION

    PDP corruption stench still suffocates Nigerians, says APC

    — 13th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reminded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it lacks the rectitude to criticise the ruling party’s anti-corruption fight as its corruption stench still suffocates Nigerians. Apparently replying to the request from the PDP to react to the alleged discovery of large volume of cash at the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share