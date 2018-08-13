Ekiti Tribunal: We’ll reclaim our mandate, Fayose assures supporters— 13th August 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has assured his supporters and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the mandate which he said Ekiti people gave to his deputy, Kolapo Olusola Eleka, would be reclaimed through the Tribunal.
The governor, who insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stole the people’s mandate from Eleka, urged the members of PDP and his supporters in the state to be hopeful, saying “I beileve that God will reclaim the July 14 mandate for us.”
Governor Fayose gave the assurance while meeting with aspirants for the Federal and state Houses of Assembly, at the weekend, at the Governor’s Office in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.
He equally assured them of a level-playing ground, saying he would not be biased in rendering his support no matter how close or dear any of them is to him.
Said he, “We will reclaim our mandate. Let me assure you that my destiny is tied to yours and I will continue to be committed to this cause until you retrieve you mandate.
“The Journey of life is beyond today, we have seen today but no one has seen tomorrow. I believe God will return this mandate.
“I appreciate your courage. Life is full of challenges and opportunities. Certain things happen for you to know who your real friends are. It gives you the stamina to carry on also. Ekiti people and even your distractors will celebrate you.
READ ALSO: NASS invasion’ll engender peace, stability in final analysis, says cleric
“For me, I have done in my best for the election. We won and I have no doubt that we will win the battle again.
“Keep hope alive for beyond you, Ekiti people out there are in pain. Go to town you will see that the people who stole the mandate cannot celebrate it as the common man there are more pained.
“Keep body soul and spirit alive because I am sure we will be victorious. It doesn’t matter how close anybody is with me, if he comes to tell you that Fayose has picked me, tell him that he is a fool. I expect everyone to sell himself to the people.
They who had witnessed my second tenure in spite of all odds and doubts, will also live to witness Eleka’s return as governor of Ekiti. Contest this poll in your own honour. There is a level playing for everybody to contest. I assure you,” he said.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
APC salutes Oyegun at 7913th August 2018
-
PDP corruption stench still suffocates Nigerians, says APC13th August 2018
-
APC bombs Omisore, accuses him of employment scam13th August 2018
Latest
Ekiti Tribunal: We’ll reclaim our mandate, Fayose assures supporters— 13th August 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has assured his supporters and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that the mandate which he said Ekiti people gave to his deputy, Kolapo Olusola Eleka, would be reclaimed through the Tribunal. The governor, who insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stole the people’s mandate from…
-
Insecurity: FG donates relief materials to Zamfara victims— 13th August 2018
NAN The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated eight trucks of relief materials to about 29,000 victims displaced by bandits in seven villages and towns in Anka Emirate, Zamfara. The NEMA Coordinator, Sokoto Operations Office, Malam Sulaiman Muhammad, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau on Monday. Sulaiman said…
-
NASS invasion’ll engender peace, stability in final analysis, says cleric— 13th August 2018
Raphael Ede, Enugu The invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the rift between the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government and the leadership of the National Assembly would soon pave way for a lasting peace, so says Evangelist David Ngene. The cleric revealed that the current…
-
APC salutes Oyegun at 79— 13th August 2018
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with its immediate-past National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on his 79th birthday. The statement signed by the Ag. National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabela, the ruling party described Oyegun as a man of positive first, commending him for leading the party to victory in 2015. “A man of many…
-
PDP corruption stench still suffocates Nigerians, says APC— 13th August 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reminded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it lacks the rectitude to criticise the ruling party’s anti-corruption fight as its corruption stench still suffocates Nigerians. Apparently replying to the request from the PDP to react to the alleged discovery of large volume of cash at the…
-
Entertainment
I cried each time I reminisced about good times I shared with my ex –Yetunde Bakare, actress— 12th August 2018
Each time I reminisced about all the precious moments I shared with the man, I’ll just burst into tears and cry uncontrollably. But that’s in the past now. Damilola Fatunmise Chubby but pretty actress, Yetunde Bakare, is one of the most sought after faces in the movie industry. Aside interpreting her roles perfectly, the single…
South-West Report
Colours of Obatala: The Yoruba god of purity— 9th August 2018
Obatala, Sango, Osun, Esu and Oya among other deities were celebrated through a reenactment of the life and times of these deities. Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ido-Ile, a serene community in Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State, recently came alive with traditional festivals in honour of some deities in Yoruba cosmology. It used to be…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja s*x workers: Why we prefer married men— 8th August 2018
One of them, Rose, said she does her “romantic business” with both married and single men. But she prefers married men because they pay well and respect them Charity Nwakaudu Commercial sex business has assumed a different level in Abuja, even though it has been an age long business that had provided fun for the…
Oriental News
Nigeria’s oldest prisoner clocks 100 in Enugu— 8th August 2018
GSAC has appealed to the Federal Government and Governor Rochas Okorocha to use their board of mercy and release Egbunuche Magnus Eze, Enugu Anywhere in the world, 100 years is usually marked with fanfare but not so for Nigeria’s oldest prisoner, Pa Celestine Egbunuche, who clocked 100 last Saturday; August 4, within the confines of…
-
Features
Motivational, prosperity preaching in churches not helping new converts – Pastor Bola Akin-John— 12th August 2018
Akin-John said: “ A lot of pastors are too close to government, such that they can’t speak the truth anymore. When you are too close… the government will corrupt you” Enyeribe Ejiogu Outspoken pastor and founder of Church Growth International Ministries, Dr. Bola Akin-John, has urged new age Nigerian Christian leaders to rediscover the real purpose…
Literary Review
The path to career success— 10th August 2018
– Youths: Future, Career and Success, RoyalPriest International Limited, pp. 86 By Simeon Mpamugoh Seminar speaker and songwriter, Evangelist Royal Priest Goziem, is out with a nonfiction, Youths: Future, Career and Success, a book reflecting on the significance of youths to the development of nations. The book, which combines reportage, memoirs and analyses to interrogate…
-
Lifeline
How commuters kill stress on Lagos-Badagry Expressway— 13th August 2018
How would anyone ever imagine how people survive daily on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Lagos – a road on which people should be dying from stress? • Traumatised by gridlock, bad roads, bus drivers, passengers create fun on busy highway Cosmas Omegoh Last March, Nigeria emerged as Africa’s fifth happiest country. The nation was also…
Education Review
Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition— 7th August 2018
Speaking at the event, YABATECH Rector, Mr. Femi Omokungbe stressed that the impact of climate change has created much damage globally Jet Stanley Madu Five new courses were recently introduced by Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) to boost students’ skills acquisition. This was revealed at a ceremony in the college to mark this year’s United…
-
TSWeekend
Why I disappeared from the music scene – Faze— 10th August 2018
Faze blew up the music industry with hit songs like Cold Sweat, Kolomental, Faze Alone, Originality, Kpo Kpo Di Kpo… to mention but a few. Ayo Alonge One of the members of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzor Oji popularly known as Faze, is back on the beat. This is coming after taking a long break…
Opinion
Politics and the looming danger— 13th August 2018
There are countless examples of government inactions propelling this looming failure but the most radical that comes to mind is the leaders failure to remember that ‘corruption destroys and breaks that trust at the heart of a representative democracy Jerome-Mario Utomi Demystifying the time-honored saying that; ‘the powerful never lose opportunities – they remain available…
Columnists
-
Whose PVCs are these?— 13th August 2018
Interestingly, it is not INEC this time that does not have the PVCs for people to collect. It is the people who are yet to go for their Cards. Andy Ezeani From all reports and indications the Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is steadily gaining value and reckoning in Nigeria. It certainly has not yet attained…
-
In search of political mentors (4): The apolitical politician— 13th August 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and welcome into Nigeria’s hall of political mentoring His Excellency, Udom Gabriel Emmanuel. Michael Bush In a country as politically hypersensitive as ours, someone in the opposition must be more than special to deserve let alone get a worthy mention by a member of the party in power. The man…
-
Daura: Encounter with an intelligence chief— 13th August 2018
That visit to the DSS headquarters afforded me the second opportunity of a face-to-face encounter with Daura, who I had previously met at Heathrow Airport, London… Yushau Shuaib It was 24 hours after the official release of my book, “An Encounter with the Spymaster,” in July 2017 that I received an invitation from a top…
-
The security outfits called SARS and DSS— 13th August 2018
No less in need of reforms are the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and all other security outfits in the country. Casmir Igbokwe Clement Obiorah is an unfortunate young man. He hails from Isuofia in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State but lives with his mother in Ogun State. His father, an Air…
-
“I DIDN’T want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger”— 12th August 2018
“Thanks but no thanks!” I said breathlessly. I didn’t want to be indebted to anyone, not to talk of a stranger… Efe Anaughe I was not so surprised when Dennis and Rick attended Mom’s Thanksgiving. I have come to expect anything when it comes to both Men. I carefully avoided them throughout the ceremony. It…
-
Toxic thoughts we need to DROP— 12th August 2018
According to Dr Herbert Benson, MD, and president of Harvard Medical School’s Mind-Body Institute toxic thoughts lead to stress, which affects our body’s natural healing capacities. Bisi Daniels Thoughts matter a lot because most actions result from thought. But some people overthink or continue running thoughts that run down their health. Experts continue to study…
-
Men, the invisible victims of domestic violence— 12th August 2018
Unfortunately, there are many men who suffer physical and domestic abuse silently. They are the invisible victims who know that no one cares about them. Bolatito Olaitan I have been highly criticized that my writings are often biased against men. I have been told times without number that I am a man hater because I come…
-
We deserve our leaders, don’t we?— 12th August 2018
You and I know them. We are, followers and leaders alike, a floundering people, like leaves in the wind, not sure how we got in the wind… Funke Egbemode Nigerians are an interesting people living in a place called Nigeria, which is not always a positively interesting place. In fact, sometimes some of us are…
-
Shame the rapist, not the victim— 11th August 2018
Stop making excuses to justify rape. Rape is not the victim’s fault, neither is rape an accident or a mistake. It is a specific choice of a rapist to rape. Amaka Nicholas I was barely 13-years-old but was quite big for my age. It was one of those days my dad didn’t come to pick…
-
Deception in marriage— 11th August 2018
Osondu Anyalechi In her Column, in the Sun newspaper of July 29, 2018, Funke Egbemode wrote on, ‘My born-again lover’, detailing, in her characteristic beautiful style, how some Christians hide their ills from their intending spouses. She highlighted three of them: impotency of a husband, abnormally large size of a husband’s penis and a wife…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply