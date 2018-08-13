NASS invasion’ll engender peace, stability in final analysis, says cleric

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the rift between the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government and the leadership of the National Assembly would soon pave way for a lasting peace, so says Evangelist David Ngene.

The cleric revealed that the current political squabble between the Executive and the Legislature will strengthen the nation’s democracy as its end will enhance rapid socio-economic development of the country.

He said he has prophetic message from God that Nigeria will be great again and he has assembled series of talks as directed by the holy spirit on how to the nation can attain laudable economic heights in the near future.

Evangelist Ngene who briefed newsmen, in Enugu, on Sunday, said he has packaged 16 bills to be presented to the National Assembly on how to resolve the problems of the country, and channel Nigeria on the parts of economic recovery.

He said, “Nigeria is blessed with lots of human and material resources to be a great nation but the seeds of discord planted by the devil has prevented the country from becoming one of the economic giants in the world.”

“Irrespective of the Boko haram menace, the alleged Fulani herdsmen attacks on farmers, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) agitations for separation, there will be peace in Nigeria.

“The Executive and the National assembly logjam will usher in peace to the country. Nigeria is going to witness unprecedented peace. The rift is God’s design to bring peace in the country.

“The reason why peace has eluded this country is because the present government is weak,” he said.

He commended the leadership of the National Assembly for their relentless efforts to sustain democracy in the country and advised Sen. Bukola Saraki leadership of the Senate to reach out and make peace with everyone. Evangelist Ngene who claimed that he is a ‘gifted economist’ said that the nation’s step to economic revival can be beefed up with a loan of $300 billion US dollars under prudent management and God’s guidance.