– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - NASS invasion’ll engender peace, stability in final analysis, says cleric
13th August 2018 - APC salutes Oyegun at 79
13th August 2018 - PDP corruption stench still suffocates Nigerians, says APC
13th August 2018 - APC bombs Omisore, accuses him of employment scam
13th August 2018 - 2019: Atiku’ll make Nigeria work again, says ALDI
13th August 2018 - 2019: Igbo group cautions APC over harassment, intimidation of opposition
13th August 2018 - Be active in politics, Utomi charges Catholics in Lagos
13th August 2018 - Be good ambassadors of Nigeria in Saudi, Akeredolu tells Ondo pilgrims
13th August 2018 - 2019: We can’t help you secure tickets, Okowa, Ibori tell PDP aspirants
13th August 2018 - 2019: Ugwanyi, PDP urged not to back  Asadu for 4th tenure
Home / National / NASS invasion’ll engender peace, stability in final analysis, says cleric
NASS

NASS invasion’ll engender peace, stability in final analysis, says cleric

— 13th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the rift between the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government and the leadership of the National Assembly would soon pave way for a lasting peace, so says Evangelist David Ngene.

The cleric revealed that the current political squabble between the Executive and the Legislature will strengthen the nation’s democracy as its end will enhance rapid socio-economic development of the country.

He said he has prophetic message from God that Nigeria will be great again and he has assembled series of talks as directed by the holy spirit on how to the nation can attain laudable economic heights in the near future.

Evangelist Ngene who briefed newsmen, in Enugu, on Sunday, said he has packaged 16 bills to be presented to the National Assembly on how to resolve the problems of the country, and channel Nigeria on the parts of economic recovery.

READ ALSO: APC salutes Oyegun at 79

He said, “Nigeria is blessed with lots of human and material resources to be a great nation but the seeds of discord planted by the devil has prevented the country from becoming one of the economic giants in the world.”

“Irrespective of the Boko haram menace, the alleged Fulani herdsmen attacks on farmers, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) agitations for separation, there will be peace in Nigeria.

“The Executive and the National assembly logjam will usher in peace to the country. Nigeria is going to witness unprecedented peace. The rift is God’s design to bring peace in the country.

“The reason why peace has eluded this country is because the present government is weak,” he said.

He commended the leadership of the National Assembly for their relentless efforts to sustain democracy in the country and advised Sen. Bukola Saraki leadership of the Senate to reach out and make peace with everyone. Evangelist Ngene who claimed that he is a ‘gifted economist’ said that the nation’s step to economic revival can be beefed up with a loan of $300 billion US dollars under prudent management and God’s guidance.

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NASS

NASS invasion’ll engender peace, stability in final analysis, says cleric

— 13th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu The invasion of the National Assembly by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the rift between the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government and the leadership of the National Assembly would soon pave way for a lasting peace, so says Evangelist David Ngene. The cleric revealed that the current…

  • OYEGUN

    APC salutes Oyegun at 79

    — 13th August 2018

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with its immediate-past National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun on his 79th birthday. The statement signed by the Ag. National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabela, the ruling party described Oyegun as a man of positive first, commending him for leading the party to victory in 2015. “A man of many…

  • CORRUPTION

    PDP corruption stench still suffocates Nigerians, says APC

    — 13th August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reminded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it lacks the rectitude to criticise the ruling party’s anti-corruption fight as its corruption stench still suffocates Nigerians. Apparently replying to the request from the PDP to react to the alleged discovery of large volume of cash at the…

  • OMISORE

    APC bombs Omisore, accuses him of employment scam

    — 13th August 2018

    …APC no sincere, says Omisore Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state, Sen. Iyiola Omisore, of employment scam. The party alleged that the SDP gubernatorial candidate had been circulating fake employment forms to…

  • ATIKU

    2019: Atiku’ll make Nigeria work again, says ALDI

    — 13th August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka A former Vice President and Presidential aspirant in the 2019 general election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has been described as one with the magic wand to make Nigeria work again. The Atiku Leadership Development Initiative (ALDI) which stated this, at the weekend, in Awka,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share