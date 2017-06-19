The Sun News
Latest
19th June 2017 - Ekiti to hand over Christ’s Schools to original owners
19th June 2017 - Ondo APC crisis deepens
19th June 2017 - 2017 Budget: Why poor funding’ll rob Nigerians of recovery gains
19th June 2017 - Frontier basins need govt incentives to blossom –Adesanya, NAPE boss
19th June 2017 - Quit notice: DSS goes after hate campaigners, sponsors
19th June 2017 - Controversy trails FG’s agric loan in Bayelsa
19th June 2017 - Ex-gov, Shema diverted N58.5bn, says Masari
19th June 2017 - 2019: Igbo groups shortlist candidates for presidency
19th June 2017 - Raise your children to obey God, Umahi charges fathers
19th June 2017 - Anambra:No arms discovered in Nnewi –Govt
Home / National / Ekiti to hand over Christ’s Schools to original owners

Ekiti to hand over Christ’s Schools to original owners

— 19th June 2017

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said his administration will hand over mission schools to their original owners as long as they can prove they have the ability to provide qualitative education.
The governor stated this in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, during a meeting with the leadership of the Anglican Church and members of the Alumni Association of Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, on moves to hand over the school and Christ’s Girls School to their original owners.
In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the governor said provision of quality education to Ekiti children and improving on the standards the state had set, is key and important.
The governor, who received a document prepared by the alumni, the Anglican Church and state government officials on the modalities for the handing over from the President, Christ’s School Alumni Association, Chief Uduimo Itsueli, expressed hope that the process of handing over the schools would not be delayed.
“We met some months back and you said you would want to take over the running of the school. Government alone cannot fund education. We are in support of such moves, especially when those involved are credible and are people who will help to provide sound and quality education for our children. We are after quality education and we want to maintain our position as leaders in the education sector. We are first in National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations and we are among the best in West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the only industry here is education and we cannot afford to let it depreciate. “Other groups which may have similar intention will be considered as long as they meet the requirements…”

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti to hand over Christ’s Schools to original owners

— 19th June 2017

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said his administration will hand over mission schools to their original owners as long as they can prove they have the ability to provide qualitative education. The governor stated this in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, during a meeting with the leadership of the Anglican Church and members…

Share

  • Ondo APC crisis deepens

    — 19th June 2017

    •Akinyelure faults Kekemeke’s suspension From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure crisis in Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), deepened at the weekend when the Vice Chairman (South-West), Chief Pius Akinyelure, said Isaac Kekemeke is the only one recognised as chairman of the party in the state. Akinyelure, who dismissed Kekemeke’s suspension by the party’s…

    Share

  • 2017 Budget: Why poor funding’ll rob Nigerians of recovery gains

    — 19th June 2017

    By Omodele Adigun, Moses Akaigwe, Uche Usim, Adewale Sanyaolu and Charles Nwaoguji AS Nigerians expect the Federal Government to hit the ground running with the 2017 budget signed into law by the execu- tive after nearly six months of presentation, there is widespread apprehension that poor allocation to the critical sectors of the economy may…

    Share

  • Frontier basins need govt incentives to blossom –Adesanya, NAPE boss

    — 19th June 2017

    By Adewale Sanyaolu, who was in Houston, Texas NIGERIA’S inability to grow its reserves above 37 billion barrels has been hinged on its failure to engage in aggressive exploration to discover new oil fields. President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Mr. Abiodun Adesanya, in an interview at the recently concluded Offshore Technology…

    Share

  • Quit notice: DSS goes after hate campaigners, sponsors

    — 19th June 2017

    •Kalu, Falana, Ezeonwuka react From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja and Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi Department of State Services (DSS) declared, yesterday, that the October 1 quit notice from a coalition of Arewa youths to Igbo, was illegal and unconstitutional. It warned persons causing disaffection and tension to immediately desist from such acts. The…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share