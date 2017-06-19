Ekiti to hand over Christ’s Schools to original owners

From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has said his administration will hand over mission schools to their original owners as long as they can prove they have the ability to provide qualitative education.

The governor stated this in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, during a meeting with the leadership of the Anglican Church and members of the Alumni Association of Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, on moves to hand over the school and Christ’s Girls School to their original owners.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, the governor said provision of quality education to Ekiti children and improving on the standards the state had set, is key and important.

The governor, who received a document prepared by the alumni, the Anglican Church and state government officials on the modalities for the handing over from the President, Christ’s School Alumni Association, Chief Uduimo Itsueli, expressed hope that the process of handing over the schools would not be delayed.

“We met some months back and you said you would want to take over the running of the school. Government alone cannot fund education. We are in support of such moves, especially when those involved are credible and are people who will help to provide sound and quality education for our children. We are after quality education and we want to maintain our position as leaders in the education sector. We are first in National Examinations Council (NECO) examinations and we are among the best in West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the only industry here is education and we cannot afford to let it depreciate. “Other groups which may have similar intention will be considered as long as they meet the requirements…”