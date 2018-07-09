Ekiti Guber: IGP deploys 30,000 police personnel

Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has deployed 30,000 police personnel to Ekiti State to ensure a peaceful, credible, free and fair election. The Ekiti governorship contest is scheduled for this Saturday.

Similarly the IGP has also announced the temporal relocation of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of Operations to Ekiti State. This is even as he asked Police Commissioners of seven states to be on red alert.

In a statement released by the Force’ spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, the Police said the DIG Operations is expected to be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Four Commissioners of Police, Eight Deputy Commissioners of Police and 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police. They are expected to man each senatorial district and provide security for the 2451 Polling units/voting points, 177 Wards and the 16 councils.

The Police further said “As part of additional measures to guarantee a peaceful and credible election, the IGP will on 9th July, 2018 attend a stakeholders’ and peace accord meeting of all the 35 political parties participating in the election and their flag bearers, INEC officials, election observers and other accredited stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

“Furthermore, Police officers and personnel of other security and safety agencies deployed for the election are under strict Instructions to be polite and civil but firm in the discharge of their duties and other responsibilities. They are to provide adequate security for the electorate, INEC officials, movement of election materials, the accredited election observers and other individuals and bodies that have statutory roles in the conduct of the election, at the Polling units, Collation Centres and INEC offices throughout the period of the election.