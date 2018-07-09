Ekiti Guber: IGP deploys 30,000 police personnel— 9th July 2018
- …asks Ondo, Osun, Kwara, Kogi, Ogun, Edo, Oyo to be on red alert
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Inspector General of police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris has deployed 30,000 police personnel to Ekiti State to ensure a peaceful, credible, free and fair election. The Ekiti governorship contest is scheduled for this Saturday.
Similarly the IGP has also announced the temporal relocation of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, in charge of Operations to Ekiti State. This is even as he asked Police Commissioners of seven states to be on red alert.
In a statement released by the Force’ spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, the Police said the DIG Operations is expected to be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, Four Commissioners of Police, Eight Deputy Commissioners of Police and 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police. They are expected to man each senatorial district and provide security for the 2451 Polling units/voting points, 177 Wards and the 16 councils.
The Police further said “As part of additional measures to guarantee a peaceful and credible election, the IGP will on 9th July, 2018 attend a stakeholders’ and peace accord meeting of all the 35 political parties participating in the election and their flag bearers, INEC officials, election observers and other accredited stakeholders in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.
“Furthermore, Police officers and personnel of other security and safety agencies deployed for the election are under strict Instructions to be polite and civil but firm in the discharge of their duties and other responsibilities. They are to provide adequate security for the electorate, INEC officials, movement of election materials, the accredited election observers and other individuals and bodies that have statutory roles in the conduct of the election, at the Polling units, Collation Centres and INEC offices throughout the period of the election.
“Special security identification tags will be worn by all security personnel deployed for the election. No personnel of any security agency will be allowed to move to any other location other than where they were deployed throughout the election period.
“Security personnel attached to public office holders and politicians will not be allowed to follow their principals to the polling units or collation centres throughout the election. Security personnel are hereby warned to desist from escorting their Principals and Politicians to polling units and collation centres during the election. Any deviant security detail will be apprehended and dealt with accordingly.
“Commissioners of Police and their personnel in States contiguous and close to Ekiti State, such as Ondo, Osun, Kwara, Kogi, Ogun, Edo and Oyo States have been directed by the IGP to be on Red-Alert with their personnel. They are to deploy massively within areas neighbouring to Ekiti State to prevent crimes, hoodlums and miscreants and other unwanted elements or groups from infiltrating from their States to Ekiti State to disrupt the election.
“Restriction of vehicular movement in and out of Ekiti State will commence from 12-midnight of Friday, 13th July, 2018 till the end of the election. Travellers and other road users are advised to make use of alternative routes. However, those on essential duties on genuine course will be granted passage.
“Threat assessments have been carried out by the Police in Ekiti State and all identified flash points and troubled prone areas have been addressed. However, the Force will not hesitate to deal decisively in accordance with the Electoral Act and other enabling laws with any individual(s) or group(s), no matter how highly placed, whose utterances or conduct is contrary to the Electoral Act or that can incite disturbance of public peace, law and order before, during or after the election.
“The electorate and the general public in Ekiti State who observe any untoward incident or crime can reach the Joint Operation Room for the election through the following phone numbers; 08062335577, 08035925554, 08081761702,” the Police added.
