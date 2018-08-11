– The Sun News
Latest
11th August 2018 - Ekiti govt. decries killing of Segun Oni’s aide, tasks security agencies on killers
11th August 2018 - Diamond Couple: Mr & Mrs Ikegbule
11th August 2018 - APC, PDP trade blames over Bunmi Ojo’s murder
11th August 2018 - Court orders new Obaro of Kabba from parading self as monarch
11th August 2018 - Ekiti murder: Fayemi commiserates with Ojo’s family
11th August 2018 - Gov. Bagudu’s aide empowers 700 women with N7m
11th August 2018 - Mediating family businesses
11th August 2018 - Real reason Daura was sacked
11th August 2018 - Cyclists to chase N1.7m star prize in CyclingLagos
11th August 2018 - NAHCO records N4.6bn half year turnover
Home / National / Ekiti govt. decries killing of Segun Oni’s aide, tasks security agencies on killers
EKITI

Ekiti govt. decries killing of Segun Oni’s aide, tasks security agencies on killers

— 11th August 2018

The Ekiti State Government has condemned the murder of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to ex-Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, charging police and other security agencies to fish out his killers and bring them to justice.

In a statement issued on Saturday, by the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the government condoled with the families, friends and political associates of the deceased, praying that God in His infinite mercies will console and uphold his wife and children.

“The manner in which Bunmi Ojo, a commissioner in the Federal Character Commission and strong ally of Chief Segun Oni was killed is a demonstration of the extent some devilish people can go to settle scores with their fellow men and the security agencies must not add this gruesome murder to the diary of unresolved murders in Nigeria.

On the part of the State Government, all necessary assistance will be provided for the security agencies to aide thorough investigation of the murder and arrest of the perpetrators,” the government said.

The State government, which called for vigilance among residents of the State, lamented that the peace enjoyed in the State since Governor Ayodele Fayose assumed office on October 16, 2014 had been shattered since May this year that the APC returned with its do-or-die politics.

“The State was peaceful until May 5, 2018 when members of the APC openly disrupted the party’s primary election, with gunshots. This was after Olalekan Taiwo, aide of one of the APC governorship aspirant, Dr Oluwole Oluleye had been shot on May 4.

READ ALSO: APC, PDP trade blames over Bunmi Ojo’s murder

“The violence at the APC primaries was followed up by the shootings at the party secretariat during a reception organized for Dr. Kayode Fayemi, which left Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele and six others injured as well as invasion of the State with thugs during the July 14 governorship election.

“It has therefore become necessary for Ekiti people to be vigilant especially now that the political environment is expected to be confronted with the case filed by Chief Segun Oni against Dr. Fayemi, challenging his eligibility to contest the APC primary as well as the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola at the Tribunal.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKITI

Ekiti govt. decries killing of Segun Oni’s aide, tasks security agencies on killers

— 11th August 2018

The Ekiti State Government has condemned the murder of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to ex-Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Oni, charging police and other security agencies to fish out his killers and bring them to justice. In a statement issued on Saturday, by the Special Assistant…

  • APC

    APC, PDP trade blames over Bunmi Ojo’s murder

    — 11th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The All Progressive Congress (APC) and ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, on Saturday, traded blames over the tragic murder of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to a former Deputy National Chairman APC, and former governor of the state, Segun Oni.  While the Ekiti State Government condemned the…

  • COURT

    Court orders new Obaro of Kabba from parading self as monarch

    — 11th August 2018

    Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A Lokoja High Court has granted an order of interlocutory injunction restraining Chief Solomon Dele Owoniyi from parading himself as the newly-appointed Obaro of Kabba or taking any steps and/or doing anything relating to the position of the Obaro of Kabba pending the  hearing and determination of the  motion of notice filed…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti murder: Fayemi commiserates with Ojo’s family

    — 11th August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the family of the member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bunmi Ojo, who was killed, on Friday night, by yet-to-be identified gunmen  in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital. The late Ojo, a former aide to former Governor Segun Oni, was also a…

  • BAGUDU

    Gov. Bagudu’s aide empowers 700 women with N7m

    — 11th August 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi About 700 young women across Kebbi State have benefited from N7 million empowerment fund disbursed by Special Assistant on Political Matters to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Alhaji Yusuf Haruna. Daily Sun gathered that the empowerment scheme, which was meant uplifting living standard of young women in the state, was distributed through the Less-…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share