APC, PDP trade blames over Bunmi Ojo’s murder

The All Progressive Congress (APC) and ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti State, on Saturday, traded blames over the tragic murder of Mr. Bunmi Ojo, a former Personal Assistant to a former Deputy National Chairman APC, and former governor of the state, Segun Oni.

While the Ekiti State Government condemned the murder and charged police and other security agencies to fish out his killers and bring them to justice, it also exchanged verbal invectives with the APC who had accused its government of creating an atmosphere of insecurity, lamenting that the peace enjoyed in the state since Governor Ayodele Fayose assumed office on October 16, 2014 had been shattered since May this year when the APC returned with its alleged do-or-die politics.

The APC, in a statement by state Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, had said of PDP, “..The present government would certainly be made to account for all its atrocities, and brought to book for creating an atmosphere of bloodletting in a hitherto peaceful environment.

“Let it be known that the present state government is not free from all the insecurities pervading our state and will be held responsible as the mastermind. We deserve an explanation as to why Bunmi Ojo should be killed without provoking anyone.”

Replying the APC in a statement by the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, the PDP led government siad: “The State was peaceful until May 5, 2018 when members of the APC openly disrupted the party’s primary election with gunshots.

“This was after Olalekan Taiwo, aide of one of the APC governorship aspirant, Dr. Oluwole Oluleye had been shot on May 4.

“The violence at the APC primaries was followed up by the shootings at the party secretariat during a reception organized for Dr. Kayode Fayemi, which left Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele and six others injured as well as invasion of the State with thugs during the July 14 governorship election.

“It has therefore become necessary for Ekiti people to be vigilant especially now that the political environment is expected to be confronted with the case filed by Chief Segun Oni against Dr. Fayemi, challenging his eligibility to contest the APC primary as well as the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola at the Tribunal.

“The manner in which Bunmi Ojo, a commissioner in the Federal Character Commission and strong ally of Chief Segun Oni was killed is a demonstration of the extent some devilish people can go to settle scores with their fellow men and the security agencies must not add this gruesome murder to the diary of unresolved murders in Nigeria.

Assuring that on the part of the State Government, all necessary assistance will be provided for the security agencies to aide thorough investigation of the murder and arrest of the perpetrators,” the government condoled with the family of the deceased.

Also, commiserating with the bereaved family of late Ojo, APC called on the federal government not to neglect Ekiti State at this dark moment when the ruling party was still in pain over its loss at the 14 July poll and threatening to have its pound of flesh on innocent citizens by taking away peace from the land.