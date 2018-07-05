Ekiti abandoned projects begging for attention

In Ekiti State, many laudable infrastructural projects started with admirable zeal and had gulped billions of naira over the years, are currently wasting away, overtaken by weeds and begging for urgent attention. Some of these projects were embarked on by past and present state governments, and federal lawmakers representing the state.

The projects included Eyiyato Enterprises Development Centre, Ilupeju-Ekiti; Diary Farm, Ikun-Ekiti; Road Materials Construction Company (ROMACO), Igbemo-Ekiti and market structure for each of the 16 local governments. Others were Oba Adejugbe Hospital, Ado-Ekiti; Civic Centre, Fajuyi Park, Ado-Ekiti and Ado-Ekiti Water Works.

Eyiyato centre was built by the immedaie past administration of Kayode Fayemi in October 2012. When Daily Sun visited the complex along Ire-Ilupeju Road, Oye Local Government, it was over grown with weeds, indicating long years of abandonment.

ROMACO, hitherto a state owned, was privatised by Fayemi and renamed by the new owner as New Concept Construction Limited. It is located on the Ijan-Igbemo Road and produces granite and asphalt for road construction. It was obviously sited in that area because of the huge deposits of raw materials there. While its duplicate in Afao-Ekiti under another private firm has grown in leaps and bounds, ROMACO has become a ghost town.

Most of its equipment had packed up. The reporter met only two men there who were obviously security men guarding the premises. While they didn’t want their names in print nor willing to produce the contact of the new owner whom they said was in abroad, they alleged the company was rendered unproductive due to the failure of the manager to repair the faulty machines

“This company can employ 50 men if it starts operations, but right now and for almost two years now, we have been ineffective as the owner hasn’t repaired the equipment that developed fault. When in operation, we usually have the ministries of works, mines and steel development and other government agencies coming to patronise us, but right now, no such thing is happening. But this place will bounce back once the owner returns,” one of the men volunteered.

Oba Adejugbe Hospital was among the yet to be fully completed projects of Fayemi, which were however commissioned in October 2014, with pomp shortly before Ayodele Fayose took over as governor. It is not being put to use because there are still many things to be fixed.

The Ado-Ekiti Water Works was started by Senators Babafemi Ojudu, Olu Adetunbi and Tony Adeniyi. The three federal lawmakers embarked on the project in their first tenure. The project was abandoned since they failed to return for second term in 2015.

The poultry farm in Afao-Ekiti was built by Fayose during his first tenure. It was abandoned since Fayose’s “hurried” exit in 2006. Safe for a recent little effort by the Ekiti State University’s Entrepreneurship Department intervention that brought some initiatives, the facility would have passed for a complete ghost area as many of the equipment and buildings are conspicuously worn out.

These are just few out of the many abandoned projects including roads in rural areas dotting the state. Although, a recent effort of urban renewal and infrastructural development by the Fayose-led administration put in place structures in form of fly over, new Governor’s Office, high court complex, modern markets, dualisation and beautification of major roads in the state capital and headquarters of each of the 16 local government areas and others, much is still left to be desired.

Madam Olubisi Ajao in Igbemo, a resident said: “I am into palm oil making business. Here in Igbemo, we have a government project that is supporting palm oil making. But sometimes the equipment we have failed and we don’t have the wherewithal to get them. This is why our work is in most cases delayed. We want government to pay more attention on this business and also the rice business in Igbemo. We need modern equipment that could make our work easier. In this place, we can make about two oil palm containers.”

Fayemi, All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate told Daily Sun: “Politicians are adept at playing politics with the lives of citizens, I don’t play opportunistic politics. What I am going to run on is my record and if you can controvert that record, then, let us go to the market place.

“Did I not run free education up to secondary school three level? Did students under my administration not enjoy free JAMB, free payment for their WAEC? Did they not have laptop computers from JSS one to JSS three? Were all the schools in Ekiti not fixed when I was governor?