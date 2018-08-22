Eid el-Kabir: Governors, others pray for peace, CREDIBLE ELECTION in 2019

Prayers for peace in the country, good neighbourliness, empathy and violence-free, fair and credible election in 2019 were the central focus at every Eid prayer ground across the country, yesterday, as Muslim marks the Sallah festival.

In Yobe State, Governor Ibrahim Gaidam called on Nigerians to make more sacrifice to strengthen the unity, peaceful and cohesive existence of the nation.

He appealed to the people to learn to make sacrifice and strive towards attaining a happy society where all Nigerians would be their brothers keepers.

“We must make sacrifices in order to strengthen our collective endeavour for the attainment and sustenance of a harmonious, peaceful, disciplined, fair, just and cohesive society. We should also make sacrifices to uphold the ties that bind the Muslims, followers of other religions and indeed all fellow human beings by showing natural inclination through respect, kindness, love, generosity and faithfulness,” he said in a message signed by the Director General of Press Affairs, Abdullahi Bego.

Gaidam said the acts of sacrifice during the Muslim festival, “symbolises willingness to give up things and bounties” the faithful hold in high esteem for the sake of others.

He said the celebration of Eid el-Kabir every year by Muslims signifies total submission and obedience to Allah culminating in the sacrifice of animals which demonstrated man’s willingness to give up

most cherished things. He canvassed for such sacrifice to keep the nation together despite her heterogeneous nature.

“Make sacrifices to share the good things we have with our neighbours, the poor and the needy among us in the spirit of brotherhood.”

He assured that the government in Yobe would continue to remain focused and committed to the sustainance of development programmes which his administration started over seven years ago.

“As we are approaching the last lap of our administration, our focus shall continue to be geared towards consolidating the improved security situation in the state, completion of all ongoing projects and giving attention to the task of post-insurgency resettlement, rehabilitation and reconstruction through effective and efficient collaboration with our development partners and other stakeholders,” he promised.