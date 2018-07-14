Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has announced former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, as the Director-General of the Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Hon. Gideon Sammani, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the press.

Sheriff was a two-term governor of Borno State and returned to the APC few weeks to the state congresses of the ruling party.

Sammani explained that the Committee is different from Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) which recently appointed Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport as the Director-General while human rights lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN), was named its spokesman and Director, Strategic Communications.

The Sheriff-led body consists of 35 members, 10 members of National Advisory Committee and five members of the National Patrons with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Patron.

A popular Kano musician, Dauda Rara, was appointed National Director of Music, while a Nollywood Actor and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot, is the National Publicity Secretary.

Chief of Staff to the Imo State governor and governorship aspirant of APC, Uche Ugwumba Nwosu, will serve as the National Secretary.

It noted that the “individuals were selected after the APC National Convention to build on the momentum of the success to step up preparation within the hierarchy and ranks and file of the party to fully support President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with his programmes and policies for the upliftment and advancement of the country with the manifesto of the APC.”

Hon. Sammani, who is also Facilitator President Support Committee under the OSGF, said: “In preparation for the re-election of President Buhari in 2019, the Presidential Support Committee, Buhari 2019 has appointed eminent Nigerians to the National Working Committee of the organisation.

“The prominent individuals have been selected from Buhari Support Group in their own rights as loyalists.”

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Mamman Daura all make up the National Patrons of the Committee.

Members of the National advisory committee are: Sen. M.T. Mbu, Sen. Yerima Bakura, Sen. George Akume, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Sen. Florence Ita Giwa, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, Hajiya Ireti, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua and Sen. Abu Ibrahim.