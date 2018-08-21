– The Sun News
Latest
21st August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Dickson urges Islamic faithful to prayer for Nigeria’s unity
21st August 2018 - Buhari performs Eid el-Kabir prayer in Daura, treks 800 metres back home
21st August 2018 - Eid-El-Kabir: Emir Sanusi leads Eid prayer, preaches peace, love
21st August 2018 - Eid-El-Kabir:Ganduje urges Muslims to imbibe spirit of sacrifice, love
21st August 2018 - Leadership failure in Abia
21st August 2018 - Eid el-Kabir: Chief Imam decries high level corruption, tasks Buhari
21st August 2018 - We’ll create nine geo-economic zones – Garba, presidential aspirant
21st August 2018 - 2019 election depends on Electoral Act before National Assembly – Ononamadu, Enugu REC
21st August 2018 - Restructuring, PDP’s policy – Makarfi
21st August 2018 - Sallah: Our sacrifices won’t be in vain, Fayose tells Nigerians
Home / National / Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Dickson urges Islamic faithful to prayer for Nigeria’s unity
Eid el-Kabir

Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Dickson urges Islamic faithful to prayer for Nigeria’s unity

— 21st August 2018

NAN

Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has urged Islamic faithful across the country to pray for Nigeria’s unity as they celebrate the Eid el-Kabir.

Dickson in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yenagoa, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Francis Agbo, urged Muslims to use the Sallah celebration to propagate brotherly love among Nigerians.

The governor warned against hate speeches, which he said tend to threaten the age-long love among Nigerians.

READ ALSO Eid-El-Kabir:Ganduje urges Muslims to imbibe spirit of sacrifice, love

He, however, commended Muslims in Bayelsa for their support to his government and assured that government would continue to promote peaceful coexistence among adherents of all religions in the state.

“Bayelsa remains home to all Nigerians, regardless of religious and ethnic affinities.

“Nigeria can only thrive and become a great nation, if we can all live in peace as well as imbibe the unity of purpose and love that inspired our founding fathers to collectively fight for the independence of the country,” the governor stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Ajiri Daniels

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Eid el-Kabir

Eid-el-Kabir: Gov. Dickson urges Islamic faithful to prayer for Nigeria’s unity

— 21st August 2018

NAN Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has urged Islamic faithful across the country to pray for Nigeria’s unity as they celebrate the Eid el-Kabir. Dickson in a statement issued on Tuesday in Yenagoa, by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Francis Agbo, urged Muslims to use the Sallah celebration to propagate brotherly love among Nigerians. The…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari performs Eid el-Kabir prayer in Daura, treks 800 metres back home

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday joined thousands of Muslim faithful to observe the two raka’at Eid el-Kabir prayer in Daura, Katsina State. News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the president arrived the Eid Praying Ground in company of his aides and relatives at about 9.48 a.m. NAN further reports that the president performed…

  • love

    Eid-El-Kabir: Emir Sanusi leads Eid prayer, preaches peace, love

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II on Tuesday called on Nigerians to continue to live in peace with one another so as to foster peace, love and unity in the country. The Emir made the call while addressing the people of the state shortly after he led the Eid prayer at the…

  • SACRIFICE

    Eid-El-Kabir:Ganduje urges Muslims to imbibe spirit of sacrifice, love

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state called on Muslims to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and love as they join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations. This is contained in a Sallah message signed by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba and issued to newsmen in Kano on…

  • BUHARI

    Eid el-Kabir: Chief Imam decries high level corruption, tasks Buhari

    — 21st August 2018

    NAN The Chief Imam of Ijebu-Ode, Alhaji Mufutau Ayanbadejo, has decried the spate of corruption in the country, and urged  President Muhammadu Buhari not to relent in the anti-corruption war. Ayanbadejo made the call while delivering his sermon at the Ijebu-Ode Eid Praying Ground on Tuesday in commemoration of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration. He said it…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share