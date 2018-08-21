Eid-El-Kabir:Ganduje urges Muslims to imbibe spirit of sacrifice, love

NAN

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state called on Muslims to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice and love as they join their counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

This is contained in a Sallah message signed by the Commissioner of Information, Malam Mohammed Garba and issued to newsmen in Kano on Monday.

The governor also cautioned religious and political leaders against hate campaigns, incitement or fanning embers of disunity in this period of heightened political activities in the country.

READ ALSO Eid el-Kabir: Chief Imam decries high level corruption, tasks Buhari

Ganduje said the period of the celebration was a clarion call for Muslims to imbibe the lessons of the season such as selfless service to God and humanity, sacrifice and sincere commitment to righteous conducts in their private and public life.

He said the significance of the season should be beyond the festivities, adding that the real essence was not in the meat or the blood of the animal but to encourage piety, self-discipline and sacrifice.

He called on all Nigerians to exhibit these values for the good of the country, emphasizing the need for constructive criticisms for improved governance, which he said, must be separated from incitements in order to move the state and country forward.

While congratulating the Muslims for the opportunity by Allah to enable them witness yet another celebration, Ganduje urged the faithful to use the period to pray for peace and unity in the country and for safe return of pilgrims from the Holy Land.