– The Sun News
Latest
8th August 2018 - just in: EFCC freezes Benue govt’s accounts
8th August 2018 - Tambuwal condemns siege on NASS
8th August 2018 - Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting
8th August 2018 - Borno gov. gives N5m scholarship to Israel, best JAMB candidate
8th August 2018 - Crisis rocks Kogi Assembly as ex-Speaker seat declared vacant
8th August 2018 - Real Madrid cruise to victory over AS Roma as Gareth Bale stands out
8th August 2018 - Assemblies of God Church crisis: Faction disowns Rev. Nicholas Anyanwu
8th August 2018 - Ondo govt. constructs 45km roads in 18 months
8th August 2018 - Malaysia’s ex-PM Najib pleads not guilty to money laundering
8th August 2018 - NASS invasion: Ex-military generals, police top brass commend Lawal’s sack
Home / Cover / National / just in: EFCC freezes Benue govt’s accounts
EFCC

just in: EFCC freezes Benue govt’s accounts

— 8th August 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly frozen the accounts of the Benue State Government.

The accounts are said to be domiciled in three banks.

Governor Samuel Ortom is expected to speak on the matter, on Wednesday, in Abuja.

With this action, it is believed that the state government would find it difficult to carry out its financial responsibilities to the citizens and other aspects of governance.

READ ALSO: Tambuwal condemns siege on NASS

Recall that only recently, Governor Ortom defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Details later…

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EFCC

just in: EFCC freezes Benue govt’s accounts

— 8th August 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly frozen the accounts of the Benue State Government. The accounts are said to be domiciled in three banks. Governor Samuel Ortom is expected to speak on the matter, on Wednesday, in Abuja. With this action, it is believed that the state government would find it difficult…

  • TAMBUWAL

    Tambuwal condemns siege on NASS

    — 8th August 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has  condemned the invasion of the National Assembly complex by armed security operatives as witnessed on Tuesday. Tambuwal, who is a former speaker of the House of Representatives, described the action as ‘unacceptable indication of contempt for the sanctity of the legislature as the bedrock…

  • OSINBAJO

    Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

    — 8th August 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa. The meeting started at 10:05a.m. with the opening Muslim prayer by the Minister of State for Environment, Ibrahim Jibrin, and the Christian prayer said by the Minister of State…

  • BORNO

    Borno gov. gives N5m scholarship to Israel, best JAMB candidate

    — 8th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the boy who scored the highest mark in the 2018 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination has been given N5 million scholarship by Borno State Government to further his education. Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State who announced the scholarship at the Maiduguri Government House, described Israel as…

  • KOGI ASSEMBLY

    Crisis rocks Kogi Assembly as ex-Speaker seat declared vacant

    — 8th August 2018

    Emmaneul Adeyemi, Lokoja Crisis, on Tuesday, again, rocked the Kogi State House of Assembly as a serving lawmaker and immediate Speaker of the Assembly, Umar Imam’s seat was declared vacant. The former Speaker had, a fortnight ago, defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to contest with five others for the Lokoja/Koto bye-election which is…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share