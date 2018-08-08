Tambuwal condemns siege on NASS

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has condemned the invasion of the National Assembly complex by armed security operatives as witnessed on Tuesday.

Tambuwal, who is a former speaker of the House of Representatives, described the action as ‘unacceptable indication of contempt for the sanctity of the legislature as the bedrock of democracy’.

Tambuwal also applauded the immediate sack of Director General, Department of Secret Service, Lawal Daura, whose personnel barricadedthe the main entrance to the National Assembly complex, thereby preventing lawmakers, journalists and staff of the Assembly from gaining access to the complex.

He said as the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives, he is confounded that anyone could contemplate and carry out such act.

He called on the international community to lend its voice in the condemnation of the action which he described as very dangerous to the survival of our nascent democracy.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

According to Governor Tambuwal,”It is wrong and unacceptable for the security of any 21st century Nation to act in ways suggesting democracy and the will of the people could be held to ransom.

“The ugly incident is an attempted coup against the legislature that requires full investigation.

“Every Nigerians must rise and stand up to defend democracy now or suffer the consequences of a police state,” he explained.

The governor, however, commended the lawmakers for refusing to be intimidated and described them as heroes of democracy.