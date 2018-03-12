The Sun News
Edo church re-skills Libya returnees

— 12th March 2018

Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

In order to complement the effort of the state and the federal government in addressing illegal migration, the Church of God Mission International is rehabilitating hundreds of victims of human trafficking in Edo state through skill acquisition.

The General Overseer of the Church of God Mission Arch Bishop Margaret E. Idahosa said this yesterday in Benin during the 2nd edition of the Benson Idahosa five kilometer legacy road race organized by the church to mark the 20th year anniversary of the death of Arch Bishop Bishop Idahosa, the ministry’s founder.

‎”This year makes it 20 years Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa exited from this planet and we are remembering him today because of the legacies he left behind,” she said.

“Everything he left behind, the church, hospital, Bible school and University are still functioning well. So the exercise is to mark the 20 years of working legacies.”

“We have a skill acquisition centre where we train victims of human trafficking and Libya returnees on various skills such as plumbing computers, block layer, hair dressing catering and tailoring,” Idahosa indicated.

She said as soon as the victims who are willing to undergo training arrived, the Church will first of minister to them because, according to the Bishop, it is only when the inside is changed through God that the recipients can be successful in their training.

The Arch Bishop said most of the victims claim that they embarked on illegal migration due to lack of jobs, saying that the joy now is that God is bringing them back.

She called on the youths to have faith in God as their only helper.

” If we were not here praying, Nigeria would have been a thing of the past, but thanks be unto God that God is able to do that which is committed unto him, and no power of the enemy will destroy Nigeria. It is only God and that is all I know,” she said.

