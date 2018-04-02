Easter: Cleric urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, has urged Nigerians to work on the side of proffering solutions to the nations multifarious problems instead of constituting a problem path to the situation.

The Archbishop stated this at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, while delivering his Easter message, said anybody no matter how highly or lowly placed can either be a solution or a problem.

He said both the President of the country, the priest, the small boy, the old man or woman as well as the parents or the students can all be part of the problems in the society if any of them is not doing the right thing at all times.

“If you are the President, it means you are the father of the nation. Everyone looks up to you for protection, provision in those things the President should provide. If you are not doibg so, it means you are now part of the problems and not the solution.

“If you are a law enforcement agent and you are not doing your work and there is recklessness and disorder in the society where you are supposed to enthrone orderliness, you are now part of the problem and not the solution.

“When you enforce laws selectively, force some people to obey the laws , maltreat them and allow the weight of the law to fall on them while others who disobey the same laws are allowed to go scot-free, then you are not a law enforcement agent but a disorder enforcement agent”

The Archbishop called on religious leaders and priests to live up to their calling noting that Easter reminds Christians of the victory of Christ.

He called for sincere sacrifices for the common good of the society and for the progress of the country so that law and order could take effect.

Earlier, Archbishop Okeke had celebrated the Easter with inmates of Onitsha prison where 14 among them received the sacrament of confirmation.

He also presented various gift items to the inmates, inspected facilities at the skill acquisition centre he is building for the inmates and also commissioned a new church building for the service of the inmates.