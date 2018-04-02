The Sun News
Latest
2nd April 2018 - Easter: Cleric urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems
2nd April 2018 - Police arrest 5 over Ilorin cult clash
2nd April 2018 - Nigeria assumes AU-PSC Chair
2nd April 2018 - BBNaija: Iyanya, Bisola, invite Teddy A to music collaboration
2nd April 2018 - BREAKING: Constituents ‘assault’ senator in Gombe
2nd April 2018 - UPDATE: 15 killed, 83 injured in Maiduguri Boko Haram attack, says military
2nd April 2018 - West Brom sack Alan Pardew
2nd April 2018 - Morocco warns against Polisario provocation in Western Sahara
2nd April 2018 - HAPPENING NOW: Agbado/Oke-Odo shut down for Ambode’s visit
2nd April 2018 - Death toll rises in Gaza amid calls for independent inquiry
Home / National / Easter: Cleric urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems
PROBLEMS Okeke

Easter: Cleric urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems

— 2nd April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, has urged Nigerians to work on the side of proffering solutions to the nations multifarious problems instead of constituting a problem path  to the situation.

The Archbishop stated this at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, while delivering his Easter message, said anybody no matter how highly or lowly placed can either be a solution or a problem.

He said both the President of the country, the priest, the small boy, the old man or woman as well as the parents or the students can all be part of the problems in the society if any of them is not doing the right thing at all times.

“If you are the President, it means you are the father of the nation. Everyone looks up to you for protection, provision in those things the President should provide. If you are not doibg so, it means you are now part of the problems and not the solution.

“If you are a law enforcement agent and you are not doing your work and there is recklessness and disorder in the society where you are supposed to enthrone orderliness, you are now part of the problem and not the solution.

“When you enforce laws selectively, force some people to obey the laws , maltreat them and allow the weight of the law to fall on them while others who disobey the same laws are allowed to go scot-free, then you are not a law enforcement agent but a disorder enforcement agent”

The Archbishop called on religious leaders and priests to live up to their calling noting that Easter reminds Christians of the victory of Christ.

He called for sincere sacrifices for the common good of the society and for the progress of the country so that law and order could take effect.

Earlier, Archbishop Okeke had celebrated the Easter with inmates of Onitsha prison where 14 among them received the sacrament of confirmation.

He also presented various gift items to the inmates, inspected facilities at the skill acquisition centre he is building for the inmates and also commissioned a new church building for the service of the inmates.

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PROBLEMS Okeke

Easter: Cleric urges Nigerians to be part of solutions not problems

— 2nd April 2018

Aloysius Attah, Onitsha The Metropolitan Catholic Archbishop of Onitsha, Most Rev. Valerian Maduka Okeke, has urged Nigerians to work on the side of proffering solutions to the nations multifarious problems instead of constituting a problem path  to the situation. The Archbishop stated this at the Basilica of the Most Holy Trinity, Onitsha, while delivering his…

  • Cult Kwara

    Police arrest 5 over Ilorin cult clash

    — 2nd April 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju Ilorin The Kwara Police Command, on Sunday, confirmed the arrest of five persons in connection with violence that erupted among suspected Cult members at Agaka area of llorin, the Kwara capital. The Police spokesman in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen, in llorin. According to him, the command was…

  • Nigeria assumes AU-PSC Chair

    — 2nd April 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Nigeria, on Sunday, assumed the one month rotational chairmanship of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC). The Embassy of Nigeria and Permanent Mission to the African Union and United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the…

  • BREAKING: Constituents ‘assault’ senator in Gombe

    — 2nd April 2018

    The senator representing Gombe South, Joshua Lidani, is reportedly currently being held hostage by protesters in his constituency. A live Facebook update by an activist, Ibrahim Wala monitored, on Monday, said the senator paid an unscheduled visit to Talasse town, the headquarters of Balanga Local Government Area of Gombe State to meet with political associates….

  • UPDATE: 15 killed, 83 injured in Maiduguri Boko Haram attack, says military

    — 2nd April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri No fewer than 15 persons including a soldier were killed in Sunday night attacks near Maiduguri by Boko Haram, says the Nigerian military. The insurgents attempted to enter Maiduguri at about 8:10p.m. on Sunday evening,  firing into the city through the Cashew Plantation around Bille Shuwa and Alikaranti villages, but their attempts…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share