– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - DSS takeover of NASS complex `completely unacceptable’–Osinbajo
7th August 2018 - UPDATED: DSS operatives withdraw from NASS
7th August 2018 - Breasts sucking, fondling can help detect, not prevent lumps, cancer- Experts
7th August 2018 - NASS Barricade: Food vendors make brisk business
7th August 2018 - NYSC declares 3-day mourning for 9 drowned corps members
7th August 2018 - Stay clear of politics, Air Force chief tells military personnel
7th August 2018 - Man, 90, docked for N1.7m fraud
7th August 2018 - I am not under any pressure to drop my Deputy– Gov. Bindow
7th August 2018 - Kano political crisis latest: 10 govt. appointees resign, may join PDP
7th August 2018 - 2019: We’re gaining more grounds in Anambra, says APC
Home / National / DSS takeover of NASS complex `completely unacceptable’–Osinbajo
complex

DSS takeover of NASS complex `completely unacceptable’–Osinbajo

— 7th August 2018

NAN

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described the unauthorised takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order.

He said that the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency was condemnable and completely unacceptable.

A statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Tuesday in Abuja, said Osinbajo assured Nigerians that anybody involved in the act would be punished.

READ ALSO NASS Barricade: Food vendors make brisk business

“All persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action,’’ the statement said.

The acting president had earlier sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura over the incident.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

complex

DSS takeover of NASS complex `completely unacceptable’–Osinbajo

— 7th August 2018

NAN Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described the unauthorised takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order. He said that the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency was condemnable and completely…

  • DSS

    UPDATED: DSS operatives withdraw from NASS

    — 7th August 2018

    Joshua Orji, Abuja Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been withdrawn from the National Assembly. The security operatives had laid siege on the parliament for over nine hours, withdrew from the complex at about 2.48p.m. Before withdrawing, the operatives had opened the gates leading into the Assembly complex for lawmakers and others…

  • BREAST

    Breasts sucking, fondling can help detect, not prevent lumps, cancer- Experts

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Some medical practitioners, on Tuesday, in Lagos, said the belief that sucking or fondling of a woman’s breasts could prevent lumps was not scientifically proven. A Consultant Oncologist, Dr. Atara Nketim, a Medical Researcher, Dr Bamidele Iwalokun and a Consultant Paediatrician, Dr Adaugo Onyedinma, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos….

  • food vendors

    NASS Barricade: Food vendors make brisk business

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Food vendors on Tuesday took advantage of the barricade of the National Assembly entrance by security operatives to make brisk business. Newsmen, the assembly workers and other Nigerians, who were barred from entering the assembly complex, resorted to the vendors for food as they waited at the entrance. Security operatives of the Department of…

  • mourning

    NYSC declares 3-day mourning for 9 drowned corps members

    — 7th August 2018

    National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has declared a three-day mourning for the nine NYSC members that drowned, weekend, in River Mayo-Selbe near Gashaka Local Government Area of Taraba State. At press time, divers in Taraba State were yet to recover the bodies of the two remaining corps members after seven of them were recovered on…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share