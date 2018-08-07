DSS takeover of NASS complex `completely unacceptable’–Osinbajo

NAN

Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described the unauthorised takeover of the National Assembly complex earlier today as a gross violation of constitutional order, rule of law and all accepted notions of law and order.

He said that the unlawful act which was done without the knowledge of the Presidency was condemnable and completely unacceptable.

A statement by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Tuesday in Abuja, said Osinbajo assured Nigerians that anybody involved in the act would be punished.

“All persons within the law enforcement apparatus who participated in this travesty will be identified and subjected to appropriate disciplinary action,’’ the statement said.

The acting president had earlier sacked the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Lawal Daura over the incident.