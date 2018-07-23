– The Sun News
ARMY

Army restates commitment to professionalism

— 23rd July 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

 Despite the barrage of challenges facing it, the Nigerian Army has declared that it would remain committed to professionalism in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities.

Accordingly, the Army said it was poised to overcome its present challenges through series of training the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen, Tukur Buratai, has outlined as part of his vision for a professional Army.

General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Maj.-Gen. Musa Yusuf, stated this during the opening ceremony of the 6 Division Inter-Brigade Warrant Officers and Non- Commissioned Officers Competition at Elele Barracks.

He maintained that the Army chief was passionate about training to have professional soldiers and officers to discharge their constitutional responsibilities professionally.

According to him, “This exercise is part of the vision of the Chief of Army Staff. It is also part of our training directive of the 2018. As you are all aware the Nigerian Army has a vision and when I say Nigerian Army has a vision that is the vision of the COAS which is having a professional responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of constitutional responsibilities.

“In order to achieve that vision, we have two pivots which are regimentation and professionalism. You cannot be a regimented officer or soldier without training and you cannot a very professional officer or soldier without training.

“So, the training we are about to embark on today which is in continuation of series of training packages we have been having since the beginning of the year is to make us very professional in the discharge of constitutional responsibilities within our Area of Responsibilities.  To the competing formations and units, what we want to confirm here is to confirm that you are actually very professional and that all the training you have been undergoing in your respective units and formations are actually of benefit to all of us”

Commander 16 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brig.- Gen. Kevin Aligbe, also stressed that the training would give an idea of the capability of soldiers in the 6 Division.

READ ALSO: 2019: Governorship aspirant promises new dawn in Delta

He, however, warned against cheating and short cuts, adding that the whole essence of the training which is to sharpen the military skills of participants should be highlighted.

In the words of Gen. Aligbe, “This exercise is in line with the training directive of the Nigerian Army under the guidance of the 6 Division whose hosting right was given to 16 Brigade.

“Let me enjoin the participants to compete well, do your best but do so as a good sportsman. There should be no cheating, there should be no shortcut but you must give your all that would give us an idea of your capability in the category that we are testing this time around”

The participating formations included 2 Brigade Uyo, 6 Division, Garrison, Port Harcourt, 56 Signals Brigade, Port Harcourt, 16 Brigade, Yenagoa and 46 Engineers Brigade.

The training competition covers Skills and Arms, Physical Fitness, Map Reading, Combat swimming and Drill Competition.

 

 

